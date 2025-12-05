Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This dreamy Ontario city with lake views is one of Canada's 10 best places to live in 2025

It has affordable housing and old-world vibes.

A person sitting at a restaurant holding a mimosa. Right: A person skating.

A city in Ontario.

@jessicasok | Instagram, @eviestreight | Instagram,
Lead Writer, Travel

If lakeside views, old-world charm, and affordable housing sound like your idea of a dream spot to live, you might consider relocating to this beautiful Ontario city.

The historic gem was recently named among Zolo's "Best Places to Live in Canada in 2025," and with its limestone architecture, cozy shops, and shimmering lakeside location, it's no surprise.

To compile the roundup of Canada's top places to live in 2025, Zolo ranked regions based on factors such as home prices, household income, crime rates, sunny days per year, and walkability.

Kingston, Ontario came in at number five on the list, and it might be a hidden dream for those seeking a mix of community, convenience and scenery.

The destination

Kingston is a beautiful city nestled along the shores of Lake Ontario and close to the scenic waterways connecting to the Thousand Islands.

The destination offers wraparound lake views, old-world charm and waterfront vibes that will have you forgetting you're in a city.

Known as the "Limestone City" for its historic architecture, Kingston offers a variety of eateries, shops, attractions, and more, and has a distinct European feel.

Its downtown core, lined with heritage buildings, cozy cafés, indie shops and a charming main street vibe, brings old-world character together with modern convenience, making it an idyllic spot to call home.

The cost

Kingston stands out because it delivers substantial household income alongside housing that's more affordable than the national average.

Its benchmark home price is about $555,000, well below the Canadian average of $676,154 as of September 2025.

Meanwhile, Kingston's average household income hovers around $103,000 per year.

Zolo also points to low unemployment, good access to primary care providers, a favourable crime rate, and solid walkability, all key factors that make Kingston's quality of life beyond just dollars and cents.

The culture

Even with its small-town vibe, Kingston is a hidden gem for culture and opportunity.

According to Zolo, "the region boasts a vibrant arts scene, featuring 24 museums, art galleries, and historic sites to enjoy."

From historic Fort Henry to cruises, markets, and seasonal events, there's no shortage of things to do.

It also boasts a diverse food scene, and you can find everything from sushi to tapas and Italian fare in the downtown core. With lively patios in the summer and cozy bars perfect for winter dates, you'll never run out of spots to try.

The city is known for being the home of Queen's University, which ranks among the top 200 universities in the world.

The location

Geographically, Kingston sits roughly halfway between Toronto and Montreal.

That makes it ideal for those who want to occasionally slip into major-city life without all the hustle and bustle.

With a population that's big enough to support good services, but small enough to avoid the business of a metropolis, Kingston offers a calm pace with city perks.

The only other Ontario cities to be named among Canada's 10 best places to live in 2025 are Guelph, Ottawa, and London, with Guelph being crowned number one.

If you're considering a move, this historic lakeside city is one of the country's best spots to put on your radar thanks to its mix of charm, affordability, and quality of life.

Visit Kingston website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

