Ontario Has A 'Limestone City' & It's Like Wandering Through A Quaint European Village
Ontario is full of unique small towns and cities, and this historical spot has earned some recognition due to its abundance of stunning limestone buildings.
Kingston, Ontario is a picturesque city located on Lake Ontario. The area has been dubbed the "Limestone City" because many of its historical buildings are made from limestone.
The area is brimming with old-time charm, from its quaint downtown to its Victorian-era neighbourhoods. The city was even named Canada's first Capital in 1841 but it lost the title in 1844 as it was vulnerable to attacks, according to Visit Kingston.
There are endless things to do and see in the city, from exploring its shops, visiting its festivals and going on historic tours to dining at some of its delicious restaurants.
Here's what to know if you're planning a trip to the "Limestone City" anytime soon.
Things to do
Kingston offers a range of activities, from seasonal events to year-round attractions. Tourism Kingston provided some suggestions on top sights to see and things to do around the picturesque "Limestone City."
One great way to explore this historic city is with Creative Kingston Walking Tours. This new experience takes you through Kingston's top film, music and literary scenes with free self-guided walking tours. There are nine tours in total that lead to spots like filming locations and even prisons.
Fort Henry is one of Ontario’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites and it will whisk you back in time. You can learn all about 19th-Century military life.
The fort offers precision military demonstrations, musical performances, guided tours and re-enactments during the Sunset Ceremony.
You'll want to make a stop at the Kingston Public Market. Known as the "oldest market in Ontario," the attraction has been running since 1801.
You'll find the market in the historic heart of Kingston surrounded by picturesque buildings. You can shop for everything from produce to cut flowers baked goods, local crafts and more.
Another must-do experience is Kingston is the Penitentiary Tours. These offer a "rare and unique opportunity to go behind the walls of Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison."
You'll explore the eerie venue and hear stories from former staff about escapes, riots and more.
A beautiful way to see the city is on board the Kingston Trolley Tours. You'll roll along quaint streets in a charming red trolley. There are several different tours available, including the Ghost & Mystery Trolley during Halloween season, the Christmas Light Tour during the holidays, the hop-on-hop-off adventure during the warmer months and the year-round City Trolley Tour.
If you're up for an underwater adventure, you'll want to check out Kingston's freshwater diving. According to Tourism Kingston, there's an "entire shipwreck graveyard waiting to be discovered just off the shores of Kingston."
If you're a PADI-certified diver, you can explore one of the top wreck sites in the area with Neptune and Salacia.
This spring, an Edwardian-era (Titanic-era) steamliner called S.S. Keewatin will open for tours. You can see the impressive historic ship, which is among the last of its kind.
Aside from these suggestions, there's still plenty more to discover in Kingston. You can stroll through the downtown streets and visit the many local shops and charming cafes that the area offers.
One of the highlights of the city is its beautiful waterfront, so you won't want to miss the chance to relax by the lake and take in the views.
You can even hop on a ferry and explore the nearby Wolfe Island. The island is home to a quaint village and sandy beach.
Kingston is also a magical place to visit during the winter months. The twinkling Christmas decor and glistening ice rink in the heart of downtown make it an idyllic spot for a cold weather escape.
Places to eat
According to Kingston Tourism, a top restaurant to visit while in the city is Chez Piggy. The venue is located in what was once an abandoned limestone stable and offers a range of dishes and cocktails in a vibrant atmosphere.
You can indulge in things like confit duck leg, maple-miso butternut risotto, hangar steak fondant and a delicious Sunday brunch. The patio is an especially scenic spot to enjoy your meal.
Another spot recommended by Kingston Tourism is the Heist Restaurant and Wine Club. This new spot offers modern Italian fare with everything from pasta and steak to seafood dishes.
If you're looking for a cute cafe, you'll want to head to the newly-opened Tula Café. Located in The Broom Factory, Tula offers a plant-focused menu with things like sandwiches, salads, energy balls, smoothies, and more.
It isn't a trip to Kingston without grabbing brunch at Pan Chancho. This bakery serves up a delicious morning feast and you won't want to miss out on the Weekender sandwich.
Woodenheads is the place to be for pizza lovers. This spot serves gourmet pies in the historic heart of Kingston and there are endless flavours to choose from.
Those with a sweet tooth will want to head to Mio Gelato during the warmer months. The dessert spot has creamy gelato and sorbet to cool you off on a hot summer day.
Places to stay
Kingston has many charming Airbnbs, hotels, inns and bed & breakfasts. If you're looking for a getaway spot in the city, you may want to book a retreat at the Frontenac Club.
The venue boasts limestone walls, private patios, lake views, fireplaces and more.
The Secret Garden Inn is a quaint spot for a little vacation. The historic venue is filled with old-time charm and offers spacious, Vicrtorian-era rooms and a delicious breakfast included with your stay.
The Hochelaga Inn is a dreamy boutique hotel that offers modern comfort with a historic atmosphere. The Victorian mansion features large rooms and a delicious complimentary continental breakfast.
Next time you're searching for a getaway in Ontario, you may want to plan a trip to the "Limestone City." With historic charm, lots of activities and drool-worthy restaurants, it's a magical spot to explore.
