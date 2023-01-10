9 Beautiful Ontario Small Towns & Cities To Visit In 2023 If You'd Rather Be In Europe
You can enjoy all the vibes without the plane ticket. ✈️
If you're craving a European adventure but don't want a pricey plane ticket, then you'll want to escape to some of these beautiful Ontario towns and cities this year.
You'll feel like you've jetted off across the ocean while exploring these spots which feature historic streets, quaint shops, and more.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario city feels more like a European town and there's so much to do there. From local shops and restaurants to a Justin Bieber tour and the iconic Stratford Festival, this city will whisk you away to a whole other world.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful town has Scotland vibes so you can enjoy a little taste of Europe without going too far. The area boasts restaurants with canal views, scenic hiking trails, and exciting tours.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village is right on the lake and has a picturesque Main Street filled with local shops. You can relax on the beach during the summer months and explore the many trails throughout the area year-round.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kingston will whisk you back in time to a historic European city, and it was actually the "First Capital of a United Canada in 1841," according to the city's website. There are festivals to attend year-round as well as tons of delicious restaurants that will make your vacay a delicious one.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This little pedestrian village boasts mountain views and major European vibes. You can hit the slopes in the winter, follow an apple pie trail, relax at a spa, and more.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can plan a fun getaway to this small town located in Prince Edward County. Picton is a lively spot with historic buildings, cute cafes and fun events.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora comes with all those European feels and it's a beautiful spot to visit during any season. From the dreamy Elora Quarry to the cute shops and historic streets, this town is a gorgeous destination to explore in 2023.
Merrickville-Wolford
Address: Merrickville-Wolford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as "Canada's Most Beautiful Village," this Victorian town is an idyllic spot for a vacation. There are lots of outdoor activities to enjoy as well as local restaurants and boutiques.
Burlington
Address: 418 Pearl St., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you head to Burlington you can discover a quaint European-style nook called Village Square. The area even has a red telephone booth and cobblestone streets for all those London feels.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.