You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Been To At Least 7 Of These 11 Quaint Small Towns
How many have you visited?
There's something truly special about exploring Ontario's small towns. From historic villages to beachside hidden gems, these places offer an idyllic escape from bustling city life.
There are so many enchanting small towns to visit in the province and only true Ontarians have been to at least 7 of these eleven bucket list villages. See how many spots you can check off the list and maybe plan some road trips for 2023!
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming small town should be on everyone's bucket list. Situated in a valley on the Grand River, the town boasts historic stone buildings, tons of local shops, and incredible nature views. There's a reason it's been dubbed "Canada's most beautiful village."
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a mini trip to Scotland at this historic town. It's full of beautiful architecture and features the picturesque Tay River. You can enjoy the thriving arts scene, grab a bite by the water, and explore the stunning Stewart Park.
St. Jacobs Village
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step back in time at this charming village. The area is known for its beautiful trails, delicious food scene, and nearby farmers market. During the Christmas season, the town turns into a twinkling wonderland during St. Jacobs Sparkles.
Southampton
Address: Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Beach vibes await at this dreamy small town. Southampton boasts stretches of white sand, beautiful art galleries, and crystal waters of Lake Huron. It's the perfect spot to spend a summer day.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Prince Edward County, Picton is a charming place filled with local shops, restaurants, and the beautiful Sandbanks Provincial Park. There are several wineries in the area and you can enjoy some delicious meals at the eateries along Main Street.
Collingwood
Address: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the Southern shores of Georgian Bay, this quaint small town has so many beautiful shops to explore. It's a popular winter destination due to its close proximity to Blue Mountain Ski Resort.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful city escape features stunning surroundings, art galleries, unique shops, and heritage buildings. You can view waterfalls along the Mississippi Riverwalk or attend the bustling Almonte Farmers' Market.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: While it is technically a city, Stratford has all those charming small-town vibes. It's known for its theatre scene, beautiful gardens, and local shops. You can even take a Justin Bieber tour while visiting.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular small town is like stepping into a storybook. It's surrounded by vineyards and is home to concerts, festivals, and beautiful boutiques.
Port Hope
Address: Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, Port Hope is home to a scenic waterfront, thriving farmer's market, and beautiful trails. You can spend your day wandering through the quaint streets and taking in the history.
Paris
Address: Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: It may not have an Eiffel Tower, but Paris, Ontario still boasts plenty of charm. You can cycle along the Grand River, explore the Paris Museum, and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.