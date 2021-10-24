This Christmas Town Near Toronto Is Like Stepping Into A Twinkling European Village
There will be endless sparkling lights and a hot chocolate bar!
You'll feel like you're walking through the snowy streets of Europe at this twinkling holiday village near Toronto. St. Jacobs is transforming into a festive wonderland for its annual St. Jacobs Sparkles event, and it's full of magic and cheer.
This year, the event is running for three weeks from November 12 to 28, giving you even more time to enjoy the seasonal splendour.
You can see thousands of sparkling lights along the streets, shop for gifts at local stores, visit Santa, snap a pic in the photo booth, and listen to live music.
There will also be a Fancy Hot Chocolate Bar, train rides at the Waterloo Central Railway, an artisan market, and more.
Filled with dazzling lights and holiday magic, this is one enchanting place to visit during Christmas.
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: November 12-28, 2021
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This holiday shopping event comes with twinkling lights, cozy hot chocolate, and European vibes.
