EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

13 Christmas Events Around Toronto You Can Already Get Excited For This Year

Start planning those magical holiday adventures!

13 Christmas Events Around Toronto You Can Already Get Excited For This Year
@suhbrenah | Instagram, @cometravelwithsf | Instagram

With the holiday season just around the corner, it's time to start planning those festive adventures. There are tons of events that are already scheduled to take place around Toronto, from markets to light shows.

Tickets are on sale for many of them, so get ready to enjoy so much cheer this season.

WinterFest

Price: $29.99 per daily ticket

When: November 13 to December 31, 2021

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: WinterFest is returning to Canada's Wonderland for the first time since it opened in 2019. The amusement park will be transformed into a twinkling paradise with glowing trails, festive treats, skating, and more.

Website

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

When: November 19, 2020 to January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a magical Christmas village at Blue Mountain this season. The quaint streets will be adorned in holiday decor, and you can explore a 1 kilometre illuminated trail with interactive displays.

Website

Snow Magic

Price: $45-$65 per vehicle

When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is getting a glittering winter drive-thru event, and you can cruise past fantastical creatures, crystal caves, and more.

Website

Nights of Lights

Price: $16.99 per adult

When: November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: This year, Nights of Lights has partnered with Holiday Fair in the Square to open a walk-thru light show and Christmas market. You can enjoy illuminated displays and tons of shops.

Website

Polar Winter Festival

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Polar is returning for a second year, and this time it's a walk-thru event with a festive market and shimmering ice tunnel.

Website

Journey Into Enchantment

Price: $29.95 + per carload

When: November 25, 2021 to January 9, 2022

Address: Mount Joy GO Station & Meadowvale GO Station

Why You Need To Go: This magical drive-thru lights show is opening at two locations, and you can experience glowing trails and tunnels.

Website

Holiday Street Market

Price: Free admission

When: Weekends, December 4 to 19, 2021

Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Street Eats Market is bringing a holiday extravaganza to the city, and you can explore festive shops, visit the maple syrup sugar shack, roast marshmallows, and more.

Website

Toronto Christmas Market

Price: To be announced

When: Plans to run from November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Christmas Market plans to return to Toronto this year, with final details still waiting to be confirmed.

Website

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into an illuminated village at this new event near Toronto. Complete with giant snow globes and ice sculptures, it's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.

Website

St. Jacobs Sparkles

Price: Free

When: November 12 to 28, 2021

Address: St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've been whisked away to Europe at this sparkling little village, which has thousands of lights and lots of holiday shopping.

Website

Miracle Toronto

Price: 💸💸

When: November 19 to December 26, 2021

Address: Miracle Toronto - 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This all-out Christmas bar is reopening in the city, and it's brimming with festive drinks and cheer.

Website

Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13 to February 21, 2021

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niagara's dazzling lights festival is almost doubling in length this year, and you can see millions of lights and shimmering displays.

Website

Niemi's Christmas Market

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: November 12, 2021 to December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm is transforming into an enchanting Christmas village, and you can shop for all sorts of goodies, cozy up by the fire, and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

