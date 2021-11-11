Trending Tags

christmas in toronto

This Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Twinkling Ride To The North Pole

You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express. ❄️

This Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Twinkling Ride To The North Pole
York-Durham Heritage Railway | Handout

You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express with this new train experience in Uxbridge. York-Durham Heritage Railway's North Pole Light UP Express will take you through a snowy wonderland to the North Pole this season.

Starting November 21, you can board a historic train and enjoy a festive journey complete with a Christmas show.

The entire train is decked out in lights, and you'll be served cookies and hot chocolate along the way for some extra holiday sweetness.

There will also be a tree lighting ceremony and even a visit from Santa himself.

The train ride takes about 1 hour, and tickets can be purchased online. The attraction is also offering a Santa Express ride on a decorated heritage train this season.

North Pole Light UP Express

Price: $47.99 per adult

When: November 21 to December 30, 2021

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the North Pole on this twinkling historic train.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

