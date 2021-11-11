This Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Twinkling Ride To The North Pole
You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express. ❄️
You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express with this new train experience in Uxbridge. York-Durham Heritage Railway's North Pole Light UP Express will take you through a snowy wonderland to the North Pole this season.
Starting November 21, you can board a historic train and enjoy a festive journey complete with a Christmas show.
The entire train is decked out in lights, and you'll be served cookies and hot chocolate along the way for some extra holiday sweetness.
There will also be a tree lighting ceremony and even a visit from Santa himself.
The train ride takes about 1 hour, and tickets can be purchased online. The attraction is also offering a Santa Express ride on a decorated heritage train this season.
North Pole Light UP Express
Price: $47.99 per adult
When: November 21 to December 30, 2021
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the North Pole on this twinkling historic train.
