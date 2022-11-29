Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto christmas

9 Fun Things To Do Around Toronto For $25 Or Less This Holiday Season

Christmas cheer doesn't have to be expensive!

Ontario Associate Editor
Nights of Lights. Right: A woman sipping a drink at a Christmas bar.

Nights of Lights. Right: A woman sipping a drink at a Christmas bar.

@nightsoflightsto | Instagram, @anaclar_cf | Instagram

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive time of the year with all the holiday shopping and festivities. Luckily, you don't need to spend a bunch of money to have some fun around Toronto this season.

There are tons of Christmas events that will cost you $25 or less, so you can enjoy the holidays without ending up on the naughty list.

Nights of Lights

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 30, 2022 until January 7, 2023

Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the North Pole at this dazzling holiday event just outside the city. The walk-thru experience features twinkling tunnels, a fair, market, and boozy blizzard bar.

Website

Niemi's Christmas Land

Price: $19.99 per adult for Christmas Land

When: Until December 22, 2022

Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas Land will fill you with holiday cheer. You can ride the Polar Express, toast s'mores, and shop at the Scandinavian market.

Website

Distillery Winter Village

Price: $11 per adult

When: November 17 to December 31, 2022

Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It just isn't Christmas without a trip to the Distillery Winter Village, and this year, you can see a sparkling Dior tree and go on a gingerbread hunt.

Website

Northern Lights

Price: $22.95 + per adult

When: December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023

Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a brand new Christmas festival in Toronto complete with a holiday town square, boreal forest, and immersive experiences.

Website

Miracle

Price: Free admission

When: November 18 to December 31, 2022

Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can ring in the holidays at this over-the-top Christmas bar. Featuring boozy themed drinks, festive tunes, and so much decor, this spot will make you feel like an elf.

Website

Illumi

Price: Price: $19.95 for general admission

Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant light festival has added a holiday experience, and you can wander through tons of themed displays while listening to festive tunes.

Website

Pingle's Christmas Fest

Price: $22 admission, $10 dog admission

When: Weekends starting November 26, 2022

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: From a hot chocolate bar to cookie decorating and photo ops, this festive farm is worth a road trip.

Website

Jingle Bell Rock

Price: $10.95 + per adult

When: Until January 7, 2023

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new holiday festival takes you through 80,000 square-feet of magic. You can see a 40-foot LED tree, sip boozy drinks, and wander through a glowing light tunnel.

Website

Journey Into Enchantment

Price: $24.95 per carload

When: November 25, 2022 to January 1, 2023

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This 2-kilometre Christmas trail features over 2 million lights. You can drive through glittering tunnels, giant displays, and more while listening to holiday music. On select nights, you can explore the festive wonderland on foot.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...