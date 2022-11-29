9 Fun Things To Do Around Toronto For $25 Or Less This Holiday Season
Christmas cheer doesn't have to be expensive!
It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive time of the year with all the holiday shopping and festivities. Luckily, you don't need to spend a bunch of money to have some fun around Toronto this season.
There are tons of Christmas events that will cost you $25 or less, so you can enjoy the holidays without ending up on the naughty list.
Nights of Lights
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 30, 2022 until January 7, 2023
Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the North Pole at this dazzling holiday event just outside the city. The walk-thru experience features twinkling tunnels, a fair, market, and boozy blizzard bar.
Niemi's Christmas Land
Price: $19.99 per adult for Christmas Land
When: Until December 22, 2022
Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas Land will fill you with holiday cheer. You can ride the Polar Express, toast s'mores, and shop at the Scandinavian market.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per adult
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It just isn't Christmas without a trip to the Distillery Winter Village, and this year, you can see a sparkling Dior tree and go on a gingerbread hunt.
Northern Lights
Price: $22.95 + per adult
When: December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a brand new Christmas festival in Toronto complete with a holiday town square, boreal forest, and immersive experiences.
Miracle
Price: Free admission
When: November 18 to December 31, 2022
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can ring in the holidays at this over-the-top Christmas bar. Featuring boozy themed drinks, festive tunes, and so much decor, this spot will make you feel like an elf.
Illumi
Price: Price: $19.95 for general admission
Address: 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant light festival has added a holiday experience, and you can wander through tons of themed displays while listening to festive tunes.
Pingle's Christmas Fest
Price: $22 admission, $10 dog admission
When: Weekends starting November 26, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: From a hot chocolate bar to cookie decorating and photo ops, this festive farm is worth a road trip.
Jingle Bell Rock
Price: $10.95 + per adult
When: Until January 7, 2023
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new holiday festival takes you through 80,000 square-feet of magic. You can see a 40-foot LED tree, sip boozy drinks, and wander through a glowing light tunnel.
Journey Into Enchantment
Price: $24.95 per carload
When: November 25, 2022 to January 1, 2023
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This 2-kilometre Christmas trail features over 2 million lights. You can drive through glittering tunnels, giant displays, and more while listening to holiday music. On select nights, you can explore the festive wonderland on foot.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.