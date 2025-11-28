Yes, Vancouver rent is eye-watering — here are 9 reasons I pay it anyway
Vancouver is bankrupting me but I'm weirdly okay with it...🫣
If you live in Vancouver, complaining about the rain, restaurant reservations, and sky-high rent is a civic duty. It's how we bond. It's how we cope. There's a strange sense of pride in knowing you've survived another month of offensive prices and soggy commutes — like we're all part of the world's most beautiful, expensive survival club.
And yet, no matter how damaged my bank account was in my twenties, or how many seasonal affective disorder lamps I've purchased over the years (no matter how advanced, they never replace the sun), I can't bring myself to ever leave for good.
Because despite the astronomical cost of just existing, this city has a way of making you forget — for a few peaceful, fleeting moments — just how broke you are. Just one sunset, one seawall walk, one visitor looking around in complete awe, and suddenly it erases all the bad. You'll find yourself certain all over again that yes, this is worth it. Every time, Vancouver is worth it
Here are nine reasons why.
The greenery
I grew up on a street lined with a canopy of trees, the kind that curved around the corner and led straight into a local park. On weekends, my mom and I would walk through Pacific Spirit, and our school's Terry Fox Run wove through what felt like endless fields, perfectly trimmed shrubs, and forested paths.
It wasn't until I moved away that I realized how embarrassingly spoiled I was — greenery isn't something you have to seek out in Vancouver; it's just part of the foundation. There are even city rules that protect sightlines of the mountains and ocean. Yes, laws exist to make sure you can still see pretty things. How sweet. How charming. Have you forgotten about the rent thing yet?
The beaches
Living with an Ontario transplant has taught me one thing for certain: living by the ocean should never be taken for granted.
No matter where you are in Vancouver, you're no more than a 25-minute drive from the Pacific Ocean. And, at the risk of sounding a little woo-woo, there's something deeply grounding about knowing you can always go stare at lapping waves when life feels a little too big or chaotic.
The year-round recreation
As someone whose recreation includes coffee, more coffee, then a matcha, eating everything except protein, Pilates, walking, and yapping — I am not the ideal candidate to speak on the outdoorsy nature of this city. But my friends — the ones who own hiking boots and use them — swear this is one of Vancouver's biggest perks.
You can ski or snowboard in the morning, kayak in the afternoon, and end the day on the beach. There are three ski hills just across the bridge, endless trails through old-growth forests, and water sports for every level of adventure (or anxiety).
Whether you're a true outdoors enthusiast or just a "walk-and-take-a-photo" type, there's really something here for everybody.
The food
This may be a controversial take but, if you know where to go, Vancouver actually has really good food.
Yes, we're famous for sushi (and rightfully so) but the city's food scene extends beyond just that. From hole-in-the-wall ramen joints to trendy Vietnamese spots, there are hidden gems all over the city — you just need to know where to find them.
Its walkability
The hot girl walk was invented in Vancouver. I don't know if that's actually true — it probably isn't — but it should have been.
This city is crawling with girlies in their New Balances and lululemon sets, effortlessly stomping the seawall, putting in 10K steps daily. It's therapeutic, free, and the perfect way to justify your overpriced smoothie or latte.
The proximity to the U.S. border
Vancouver's proximity to the U.S. (and I say this pretending we live in a peaceful, tariff-free version of reality) is a major win for snack-lovers and shopaholics alike.
We're just a 30-minute drive from the border, which means Bellingham and Seattle are totally doable day trips.
I am deeply patriotic when it comes to being a Canadian, but I do have to give credit where credit's due: Trader Joe's veggie straws are superior and absolutely worth it.
The mild climate
Yes. It rains. A lot. But it's a small price to pay for winters that don't require a shovel and summers that are hot but never humid. Fall still shows up with colourful trees that, on a sunny day, make you feel like you've wandered onto the set of Gilmore Girls, and spring brings that gorgeous one-week window when the cherry blossoms bloom and the whole city smells like a great perfume.
Basically, you get to experience all four seasons, just gently.
It's "Hollywood North"
For some people, this might not be a selling point — but if you're into movies and TV, Vancouver is basically a live-action scavenger hunt.
So many of your favourites have filmed (and will continue to film) here. If you've ever walked past a production and thought, "Wait, is that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?!" — it probably was (they literally just filmed The Smashing Machine here).
And there's something oddly charming about watching a show and getting to say, "Oh hey! That's my street… and my coffee shop… and my favourite bar!"
The best sunsets
I've been lucky enough to travel many places and see many sunsets in my near-30 years of life, but there's something about the way the light glints off the mountains, the water, and the skyline — those swirly bright pinks and oranges — that never gets old.
I'll keep looking and testing other theories as I go, but so far? No sunsets compare to the ones in Vancouver.
Would I like to pay less to live here? Absolutely.
Would I ever actually leave? Not a chance.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
