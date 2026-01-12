This hidden gem Ontario town gazes over crystal water and feels like a little slice of Europe

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A person walking down a street with stone buildings. Right: An aerial view of houses on a waterfront.

A small town in Ontario.

If a European getaway isn't in the cards this year, this Ontario destination delivers similar storybook charm closer to home.

While it's not Europe exactly, its scenic water views, old-world architecture, and cozy shops capture the same enchanting feel.

Gananoque is a quaint waterfront community located in the scenic 1000 Islands. It's located about three hours from Toronto, making it a magical spot for a long weekend escape or summer road trip.

The town's roots date back to the 1700s, and its old-world charm is still on full display today, from stone buildings to historic landmarks. Exploring its cozy shops and waterfront restaurants feels a bit like wandering through Europe, but without the long flight.

In the summer, there's no shortage of things to do around Gananoque. You can catch a live performance at the Thousand Islands Playhouse or wander through Canada's largest outdoor contemporary art exhibit at Confederation Park.

For more adventures, you can visit the 1000 Islands History Museum or explore the nearby scenic trails.

In the evenings, you can finish off the day with a movie under the stars at the 1000 Islands Drive-In.

If swimming is on your summer bucket list, you'll find several great beaches nearby. Joel Stone Beach offers a sandy shoreline and a splash pad, while Grass Creek Park is another popular spot for a refreshing dip. Landon Bay, located along the 1000 Islands Parkway, is also a dreamy place to cool off on warm days.

Beyond the beaches, the 1000 Islands region is a stunning summer escape often called a "sightseer's paradise." Home to nearly 2,000 islands, the area offers unique experiences like castle tours, scenic cruises, helicopter rides, and more.

Boldt Castle, located on Heart Island, is a magical spot to visit during the warmer months and will have you feeling like you've stepped into a fairy tale. Don't forget your passport for this enchanting adventure.

You can also check out other destinations in the 1000 Islands region, such as Kingston, a historic city brimming with attractions, restaurants, and old-world charm.

With waterfront views, historic streets, and endless outdoor adventures, Gananoque is a summer gem that's worth adding to your plans.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

