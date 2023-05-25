This Dreamy Summer Vacation Spot In Ontario Has Endless Islands & Tiny Villages On The Water
It was once home to pirates.
Islands, waterfront villages, and turquoise water may sound like something you'd find in a far away land, but you can enjoy it all here in Ontario this summer. This dreamy destination boasts endless activities to enjoy for a warm-weather break.
The 1000 Islands is a scenic natural wonder located on along the border between northern New York State and southeastern Ontario. The area is a "sightseer's paradise" and an idyllic spot for nature lovers.
The region encompasses 1,864 islands and several small cities and villages set along the St Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. It has a rich history complete with tales of pirates and bootleggers during the Prohibition.
There are tons of attractions and activities to enjoy while vacationing in the 1000 Islands. You can learn more about the history of the area by visiting museums, take in the scenery by cycling or paddling, climb the 1000 Islands Tower, explore the Thousand Islands National Park or even visit a castle in the New York region.
Quaint small towns and charming cities are located along the shoreline. Gananoque is a small, European-like village with cute cafes, inns, and restaurants that makes for a dreamy summer vacation destination.
Some places to enjoy in this village include the Thousand Islands Playhouse theatre, helicopter tours, and the history museum.
Other 1000 Islands communities to visit are Kingston, Brockville, Thousand Islands Parkway, and Prescott. Or, you can take a trip across the border and enjoy enchanting American towns like Sackets Harbour and Alexandria Bay.
From private islands to historic inns and bed and breakfasts, there are many options to choose from when it comes to places to stay, so you can make your vacay several days or weeks long.
1000 Islands
Address: Thousand Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: This region features endless islands and cute small towns to explore.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.