This Lakeside Town In Ontario Gazes Over Crystal Waters & It's Like A Little Trip To Europe
It's surrounded by endless islands.
If you're craving a little taste of Europe this summer then you'll want to pack your bags and head to this dreamy Ontario destination.
This little lakeside town is brimming with European charm and you won't need an expensive plane ticket or passport to visit this enchanting spot.
Gananoque is a waterfront community located in the 1000 Islands. It's about a three-hour drive from Toronto and is a magical place to spend your summer days.
The historic village dates back to the 1700s when the first European settlers began to create establishments in the area. The town boasts tons of charm, from stone buildings to heritage sites. You'll feel like you're wandering through the streets of Europe as you explore the quaint shops and dine at picturesque eateries.
Some top things to do in the area during the summer months include seeing a theatre performance at the Thousand Islands Playhouse and visiting one of the province's largest outdoor contemporary art exhibits at Confederation Park.
You'll also want to check out the local 1000 Islands History Museum to learn all about the area and explore the beautiful surrounding trails.
At night, you can head to the 1000 Islands Drive-In and catch a movie under the stars.
There are tons of places to eat in Gananoque, from ice creameries to cute cafes and old-style pubs. Riva features tons of historic charm and delicious Italian food, while the Purple House Café is a colourful spot to enjoy a drink or meal and boasts a dreamy garden patio.
There are a few beaches where you can take a dip in the area. Joel Stone Beach has a sandy shore and splash pad to enjoy, and you can also head to Grass Creek Park for more swimming opportunities.
Landon Bay is another dreamy spot to take a dip and is located down the 1000 Islands Parkway.
The 1000 Islands itself is a gorgeous summer destination and is known as a "sightseer's paradise." It features nearly 2000 islands and exciting attractions like helicopter tours, castles, cruises, and more.
You can satisfy your Europe cravings in this charming town of Gananoque this summer without breaking the bank on a plane ticket.
