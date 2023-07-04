things to do in ontario

This Secret Summer Destination Near Toronto Has Stunning Gardens & Italian Vacay Vibes

Get a taste of Europe without leaving Ontario.

​A woman in the garden at Parkwood Estate. Right: A woman poses by the mansion at Parkwood Estate.

You don't have to leave the Greater Toronto Area to get a taste of Europe this summer.

Just 45 minutes from Toronto, you can head to a secret garden that looks like it belongs in Italy or France.

Parkwood Estate National Historic Site in Oshawa is home to a mansion and garden that will transport you to Europe.

The estate was the home of the late R.S. McLaughlin, the founder of General Motors of Canada.

The estate features a regal two-and-a-half storey, Beaux-Arts-style mansion, which was built between 1915 and 1917.

Surrounding the mansion is 11 acres of beautiful gardens and buildings that look like they belong in the European countryside, including a gatehouse, garages, greenhouses and a teahouse.

While the several gardens on the site are all stunning, perhaps the most picturesque is the Art-Deco-style water garden.

You might recognize it from the movie Billy Madison, in which the pool and mansion are featured at the home of Adam Sandler's character, Billy.

The estate is a beautiful place to explore, and the gardens are free to visit.

You can even set up a picnic here in view of the grand mansion.

If you want to see more, tours of the mansion are also offered for $15 per adult.

For first-time visitors, the site recommends the Auto Baron's Experience, a tour of up to 90 minutes that will take you back in time to life in 1917 and give you a look at the main floor of the mansion.

If you get hungry, you can make a stop at the Parkwood Tea House, where you can enjoy snacks, beer or wine, or go for the estate's charming afternoon tea experience.


The afternoon tea menu features finger sandwiches, warm scones served with berries and cream, and sweets like tarts and meringues, as well as a selection of teas.

Whether you visit to explore the gardens or for a bite, Parkwood Estate is a must-visit this summer for a small slice of Europe in the GTA.

Parkwood Estate National Historic Site

Price: Free admission to gardens; $15 per adult for tours

When: Until September 4, 2023

Address: 270 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning estate features beautiful architecture and gardens that will make you think you've traded in Canada for Europe.

Accessibility: Some areas of the estate and grounds have limited accessibility. See more about accessibility at the park.

