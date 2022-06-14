This Afternoon Tea Near Toronto Lets You Sip In A Garden Oasis By A 200-Foot Fountain
You can wander through an Italian garden after. 🫖
You can spend the day like royalty at this majestic Tea House, which looks like it belongs in Europe. You don't need a plane ticket in order to visit this spot though, because it's located under an hour from Toronto in Oshawa.
Parkwood National Historic Site is home to a regal mansion with grounds that will sweep you away to England. Nestled amongst the gardens, you'll discover the Tea House, which has recently reopened for the summer season.
The venue has three sides open to the outdoors and sits in front of a 200-foot fountain, so you can enjoy incredible views as you dine.
The Afternoon Tea menu consists of savoury finger sandwiches like cucumber goat cheese and smoked salmon pinwheels, as well as scones and berries and cream.
The experience isn't complete without some sweetness, and you can enjoy treats like lavender eclairs and apricot almond honey tortes. You can even make your afternoon tea boozy by adding a glass of sparkling wine.
The venue also serves lunch and light snacks and is catered by a local business called Berry Hill Food Company.
As you dine, you'll be treated to views of the 100-year-old property. The grounds boast formal gardens including a new garden on the north side of the fountain this year.
Once you've finished your tea, you'll want to explore the area and snap some photos by the pool and in the dreamy Italian garden hidden between the main house and greenhouses.
The area is so picturesque, it's been featured in several films and shows, including X-Men, Umbrealla Academy, Nightmare Alley, Hemlock Grove and Anne with an E.
If you're looking for a magical summer experience, reserve a spot for afternoon tea at this stunning garden.
The Tea House at Parkwood Estate
Price: $58 per person
Address: 270 Simcoe St. N. Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip tea like royalty in a stunning garden oasis.