8 food recalls issued in Canada during December for chicken tenders, juice, Pizza Pops and more
Well-known brands like Great Value, McCain and Janes have affected products.
There are a few recent food recalls for chicken tenders, juice, Pizza Pops, salads, and more products.
Some of these items are from well-known brands like Pillsbury, Great Value, and McCain.
These notices were posted online by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in December 2025.
The food items are being recalled because of E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, pieces of plastic, and undeclared ingredients.
According to the federal agency, you should check if you have recalled products and not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the items.
Here are some of the product recalls in Canada you need to know about right now.
Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon
Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon package.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon are recalled because of possible E. coli O26 contamination.
The affected products have been distributed nationally.
This recall is for:
- Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon, 2.85 kilograms with 30 pizza snacks — 0 69052 12961 9 as the UPC and 09JN2026WN and 10JN2026WN as the better if used by date
- Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon, three kilograms with 30 pizza snacks — 0 69052 46901 2 as the UPC and 10JN2026WN, 11JN2026WN and 12JN2026WN as the better if used by date
- Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon, 760 grams with eight pizza snacks — 0 69052 12967 1 as the UPC and 09JN2026WN and 10JN2026WN as the better if used by date
- Pizza Pops FRANK's RedHot Pepperoni + Bacon, 380 grams with four pizza snacks — 0 69052 12947 3 as the UPC and 14JN2026WN as the better if used by date
Great Value grape juice
Great Value brand 100% grape juice is recalled due to tartrate crystals.
It has been distributed nationally.
The affected product is 1.82-litre Great Value 100% Grape Juice with 6 81131 71323 8 as the UPC, CT89-01 as the code, and 2026-OC-08 as the best before date.
Raw, sweet, and savoury mixed nuts
Arnie's All Ntrl Raw Mx Nuts and Arnie's Sweet & Savoury Mix are recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
These products have been distributed in Ontario.
The affected Arnie's All Ntrl Raw Mx Nuts have been available in bulk at the Zehrs at 472 Bayfield Street in Barrie, and at the Fortinos at Bovaird and Brisdale and at 35 Worthington Avenue in Brampton.
This recall is for nuts with the PLU# 57383 that were sold from November 1 to December 2, 2025.
The affected Arnie's Sweet & Savoury Mix has been available in bulk at Fortinos at 2911 Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan.
It has the PLU# 71450 and was sold from November 1 to December 2, 2025.
Prepared noodle bowls, salads, and snack platters
Recalled inspiredgo product.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Various inspiredgo brand products are recalled because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
This recall includes Bento Noodle Bowl, Greek Mezze Salad, Dill Chickpea Salad, Super Solstice Salad, and Pickle Platter Snack Pack products.
The affected products have been distributed in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and online.
These are the products in this recall:
- Bento Noodle Bowl with codes 49 C5, 49 C6, and 49 C7
- Greek Mezze Salad with codes 49 C5, 49 C6, and 49 C7
- Dill Chickpea Salad with codes 49 C4, 49 C6, and 49 C7
- Super Solstice Salad with codes 49 C4, 49 C5, 49 C6, and 49 C7
- Pickle Platter Snack Pack with codes 49 C5, 49 C6, and49 C7
McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites
McCain Tasti Taters brand Crispy Potato Bites are recalled due to pieces of plastic.
The affected products have been distributed nationally.
This recall is for:
- McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites, 800 grams — 0 55773 00079 5 as the UPC and F250226 and 1005286322 as the codes
- McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites, 1.8 kilograms — 0 55773 00306 2 as the UPC and F250226 and 1005286328 as the codes
Janes Restaurant Style Spicy Crispy Tenders with Creamy Dill Sauce
Certain Janes brand Restaurant Style Spicy Crispy Tenders with Creamy Dill Sauce are recalled due to undeclared mustard.
The affected product has been distributed in Quebec.
This recall is for the 710-gram pack of Janes Restaurant Style Spicy Crispy Tenders with Creamy Dill Sauce.
It has 0 69299 11475 1 as the UPC, 2026-NO-10 EST 374 as the best before date, and 7:30-9:40 as the inner bag time stamp.
Red pepper paste
Certain Daesang brand Red Pepper Paste products are recalled because of undeclared wheat.
The affected products have been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
This recall is for:
- Gochujang (Spicy Red Pepper Paste), 500 grams — 8 80 1052 802022 as the UPC and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
- Chal Gochujang (Red Pepper Paste), 200 grams — 8 80 1052 801773 as the UPC and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
- Less Spicy Red Pepper Paste, one kilogram — 8 80 1052 452180 as the UPC and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
- Hot Pepper Bean Paste, one kilogram — 8 80 1052 435022 as the UPC and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
- Hot Pepper Bean Paste, three kilograms — 8 80 1052 435091 as the UPC and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
Tahineh
Recalled Aoun brand Tahineh.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Aoun brand Tahineh is recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The affected product has been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
This recall is for the 800-gram pack of Tahineh 100% Ground Sesame.
It has 5 283000 904980 as the UPC, 2026 JL08 as the best before date, and 0907L/THA as the lot number.
