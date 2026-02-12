Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with cozy shops and waterfalls

It's surrounded by beautiful scenery.

Considering a move? Ontario has so many beautiful places to settle down, from vibrant cities to charming villages.

With its small-town streets and scenic waterfalls, this Ontario destination is one spot Canadians say they'd be happy to call home.

In a Facebook post, Narcity asked readers to share the small towns in Canada they'd love to move to, and this Ontario community was among the places mentioned.

Bracebridge is a picturesque small town in Muskoka, about a two-hour drive north of Toronto.

Known as the "Heart of Muskoka," Bracebridge is "connected by historic streets and mesmerizing waterfalls," according to its website.

The downtown is nestled right near Bracebridge Falls and is home to local stores, galleries, and restaurants, making it easy to spend the day browsing without heading into a larger city.

The town is set amid what it calls "Ontario's most pristine wilderness and waterways," making it a popular base for outdoor adventures.

Nearby, you'll find sandy swimming spots like Kirby's Beach Park, along with trails and park paths that are easy to explore on foot or by bike.

Bracebridge is also known as the "Waterfall Capital of Muskoka," with multiple falls scattered around the area. One of the highlights is High Falls, where you can discover five waterfalls all in one area.

You can follow the region's waterfall tour to discover these scenic natural wonders.

Other popular attractions in Bracebridge include Santa's Village theme park, the Storybook Trail at Woodchester, and the annual Fire & Ice Festival, which lights up the town each winter.

The Town of Bracebridge notes that "Bracebridge is much more than a summer destination. With an active population of 17,305 permanent residents, the community provides an attractive combination of economic opportunities, urban facilities and services, as well as a highly desirable and vibrant lifestyle."

According to Zolo, the average house price in Bracebridge in February 2026 is $576,042, making it a more affordable spot than many major cities.

If you're looking for a mix of small-town living and outdoor activities, this Ontario town could be the perfect place to call home.

Visit the Bridge website

