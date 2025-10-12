I spent a weekend in this Ontario spot with the best fall colours and it was pure magic
It's my favourite fall getaway spot.
Ontario is a stunning place to explore during the fall. The province is brimming with cozy villages, crimson forests, leafy trails and crisp sweater weather.
It's the perfect time to enjoy a weekend getaway, and my very favourite spot for an autumn escape is this breathtaking destination just a road trip from Toronto.
Madeline sitting on a patio.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Muskoka is a stunning region known for its natural beauty, cottage country vibes, and spectacular lakes.
While it's a beautiful spot to visit year-round, the destination is extra magical during the fall, when the vibrant foliage makes it look like something off a postcard.
I spend a weekend in Muskoka every autumn, and there are so many things to do, from hiking and wandering along the lakes to popping into cozy cafes and charming little shops.
According to a press release from Discover Muskoka, the region officially reached 100% colour change this week and is "ablaze with vibrant reds, fiery oranges, and glowing yellows – making it one of the most spectacular fall displays in North America."
From October 10 to 19, the American beeches, birches, and poplars will "illuminate Muskoka's forests with warm bronze and golden tones," transforming the area into an autumn dreamland.
One of my must-visit spots is Sandhill Nursery. Until October 26, 2025, the garden centre is hosting its iconic Fall Festival, complete with live performances, seasonal treats, photo ops and more.
The decor is next level, from the canopy of orange umbrellas to the giant pumpkin houses and skeletons. You'll want to snap a photo around every bend as you wander through the area.
I love browsing the shops and picking out cute fall decor and treats to take home.
Muskoka is a hiker's paradise, and fall is the ideal time to explore its scenic trails.
This year, I visited Hardy Lake Provincial Park, which was an autumn dreamland filled with bright orange leaves, crisp woodland paths, shimmering lake views and picturesque boardwalks.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
One of the most popular spots to check out during the fall is Algonquin Provincial Park. According to Ontario Parks, the fall colours at Algonquin Provincial Park are "breathtaking to behold," and draw visitors from all over the world.
You'll want to book your daily vehicle permit in advance to ensure you get into the park. The Highway 60 Corridor is the most popular spot in the park to see the foliage, so be sure to select this location when booking.
Other gorgeous fall hikes to explore in Muskoka include the Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail, Limberlost Forest, and the Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls Trail.
One of the most unique activities to enjoy during the fall in Muskoka is the annual Cranberry Plunge at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery.
The experience allows you to wade through a vibrant sea of cranberries surrounded by stunning golden trees.
Madeline at the Cranberry Plunge.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I tried the plunge last year, and it was such a fun way to enjoy the season while doing something totally different.
One of my favourite things to do during the fall is visit cozy small towns, and Muskoka has so many quaint gems to explore.
Boasting water views, warm cafes, and cute local shops, these towns and villages are the perfect spots to wander, sip a pumpkin spice latte, and soak up all the autumn charm.
Madeline in Bracebridge.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I love window shopping in Bracebridge, which is home to an array of local shops, a charming farmers' market, and endless cafes serving all sorts of sweet treats.
Other cute towns to check out include Gravenhurst, Bala, Port Carling, and Huntsville.
It isn't a getaway without some delicious food, and Muskoka has no shortage of incredible restaurants. This year, I had brunch at the Cliffside Restaurant at Muskoka Bay Resort, and it was the perfect autumn outing.
Brunch at the Cliffside Restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The dishes were amazing (the Muskoka Blueberry Pancakes are a must-try), and the elevated patio offered stunning views of the foliage.
Other activities to enjoy in Muskoka during the fall include scenic fall colour cruises in Gravenhurst, exploring the Cranberry Route, driving along breathtaking roads, and climbing the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower.
If you're craving a fall escape filled with golden forests, cozy cafes, and endless outdoor adventures, Muskoka truly has it all.
From scenic hikes and harvest festivals to charming villages and cranberry bogs, there's no shortage of ways to soak up the season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.