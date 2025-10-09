This Ontario town with cozy streets and waterside charm is one of Canada's best spots to live
It's like stepping into a storybook.
Rolling hills, maple-lined roads, cozy markets and quaint streets might sound like something out of a storybook, but you can find all this and more in this beautiful Ontario town.
Located on the shores of a shimmering bay, the town is full of autumn magic and is one of the "best" places to live in Canada.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share the best small towns to live in Canada, and this picturesque Ontario destination was one of the top picks.
Picton is a cozy small town tucked away in scenic Prince Edward County. The area is home to quaint streets, cute little shops, and unique attractions, making it a dreamy spot to live year-round.
According to The County website, the area is a "unique island-vibe community," with strong agricultural roots, a vibrant arts scene, stunning shoreline, lush vineyards, and fresh farm-to-table cuisine.
The downtown is lined with local boutiques where you'll find all sorts of treasures. It also boasts cozy cafes and bookshops, perfect for a quiet fall day.
There are also several attractions to enjoy in and around the town, from The Regent Theatre to quaint farm markets, vineyards, and Macaulay Heritage Park.
During the summer, you can explore Sandbanks Provincial Park, situated just a short drive from Picton. The park is home to three of Canada's "best" sandy beaches and the world's largest bay-mouth barrier dune formation.
You can lounge in the soft sand and take a dip in the sparkling waters for a dreamy summer outing.
Fall is a magical time of year in the area. According to Visit the County, "whether you're pedalling past vineyards, strolling sun-dappled dunes, or chasing that perfect leaf-peeping shot, autumn is The County's low-key flex."
From harvest festivals to pumpkin patches, maple-lined pathways and seasonal cuisine, it's like stepping into an autumn fairy tale.
According to Zolo, the average house price in Picton in October is $690,850, making it a more affordable alternative to major cities such as Toronto.
If quaint streets, harvest charm, and a quieter lifestyle sound like your cup of tea, you may want to pack your bags for this Ontario town.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.