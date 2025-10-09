Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Ontario town with cozy streets and waterside charm is one of Canada's best spots to live

It's like stepping into a storybook.

A person standing by a store. Right: A beach during the fall.

A small town in Ontario. Right: A beach in Ontario.

@chantsy | Instagram, @dpaola.photo | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Rolling hills, maple-lined roads, cozy markets and quaint streets might sound like something out of a storybook, but you can find all this and more in this beautiful Ontario town.

Located on the shores of a shimmering bay, the town is full of autumn magic and is one of the "best" places to live in Canada.

In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share the best small towns to live in Canada, and this picturesque Ontario destination was one of the top picks.

Picton is a cozy small town tucked away in scenic Prince Edward County. The area is home to quaint streets, cute little shops, and unique attractions, making it a dreamy spot to live year-round.

According to The County website, the area is a "unique island-vibe community," with strong agricultural roots, a vibrant arts scene, stunning shoreline, lush vineyards, and fresh farm-to-table cuisine.

The downtown is lined with local boutiques where you'll find all sorts of treasures. It also boasts cozy cafes and bookshops, perfect for a quiet fall day.

There are also several attractions to enjoy in and around the town, from The Regent Theatre to quaint farm markets, vineyards, and Macaulay Heritage Park.

During the summer, you can explore Sandbanks Provincial Park, situated just a short drive from Picton. The park is home to three of Canada's "best" sandy beaches and the world's largest bay-mouth barrier dune formation.

You can lounge in the soft sand and take a dip in the sparkling waters for a dreamy summer outing.

Fall is a magical time of year in the area. According to Visit the County, "whether you're pedalling past vineyards, strolling sun-dappled dunes, or chasing that perfect leaf-peeping shot, autumn is The County's low-key flex."

From harvest festivals to pumpkin patches, maple-lined pathways and seasonal cuisine, it's like stepping into an autumn fairy tale.

According to Zolo, the average house price in Picton in October is $690,850, making it a more affordable alternative to major cities such as Toronto.

If quaint streets, harvest charm, and a quieter lifestyle sound like your cup of tea, you may want to pack your bags for this Ontario town.

Picton BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontarioontario small townsprince edward countybest places to live in canada
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    This dreamy lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

    It's known for its historic main street.

    This dreamy BC small town with kilometres of sand was named among Canada's best spots to live

    It also has a quaint downtown!

    This dreamy Ontario beach town with sandy shores is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

    It has one of Ontario's "best" and "warmest" beaches.

    This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with cozy cafes and autumn charm

    It's a road trip from Toronto.

    This Canadian city with vintage British charm was just named the word's 'best small city'

    It's "the most British town in Canada"... and it beat actual British towns.

    This new winter forecast reveals when Canada's weather will become colder than normal

    An "abrupt transition" to the start of winter is expected soon!

    This Ontario spot was named one of the world's 'most beautiful' destinations for fall colours

    It's full of vibrant valleys and majestic waterfalls.

    3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

    Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

    Check your tickets, we have a winner!

    McDonald's Monopoly is back in Canada and these are the menu items that get you stickers

    Stickers get you a "Double Play" this year! 🍟

    VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale and some train fares are over $100 off

    There are a few deals you can get with this early Black Friday sale! 🚞

    Alberta's weather will feel like winter this weekend with snow and freezing temperatures

    Snow is on the way! ❄️

    Toronto is getting a dazzling new Christmas bar with waterfront views and pancake brunch

    Sip, sip, hooray!