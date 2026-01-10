This breathtaking Ontario park has 20 km of silky sand beaches and 'jungle-like' forests
You'll want to explore this park in 2026!
If exploring more of Ontario's beautiful parks is on your bucket list this year, you'll want to keep this breathtaking spot in mind.
Offering endless beaches, soft-sand shores, and lush forests that seem almost tropical, it's a magical place to explore during the warmer months.
You can take a dip in sparkling waters, relax on powdery sand, explore scenic trails, and even travel to the very tip of Canada at this unique national park.
Tucked along Lake Erie's shoreline in Essex County, Point Pelee National Park is a scenic escape roughly three and a half hours from Toronto.
According to Visit Windsor Essex, it's "a tiny sanctuary" with a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches.
The park is known for being the southernmost point of mainland Canada, and you can hike all the way to its tip via the Tip Trail, a one-kilometre loop that takes about half an hour.
For more picturesque scenery, the Marsh Boardwalk offers views from an observation tower and telescope, while the Tilden Woods Trail leads through a lush swamp forest and savannah.
There's also the DeLaurier Homestead & Trail, where you can explore 10,000 years of human history at Point Pelee, spanning from the First Peoples to later homesteaders, farmers, fishermen, and cottagers.
In addition to its beautiful hikes, Point Pelee boasts the longest continuous natural beach in Essex County, with 20 kilometres of silty sand framing the peninsula's west and east sides.
Northwest Beach and West Beach are among the park's most popular spots, with amenities like bathrooms, change rooms, and picnic areas available. Swimming at the Tip is not permitted.
If you're looking for more adventure, the park offers activities such as canoeing, cycling, birdwatching, and stargazing.
During the winter months, you can enjoy experiences like snowshoeing, snowy hikes, and cross-country skiing.
Trails are not maintained in the winter, and it's a good idea to check out the park's winter safety page before visiting.
With its beautiful beaches, stunning trails, and gorgeous night skies, Point Pelee National Park is worth adding to your 2026 plans.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
