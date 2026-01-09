Some chocolates sold at Costco are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
You can get a refund if you bought these products.
There is a product recall for certain chocolates sold at Costco, and you can get a refund.
So, here's what you need to know about the affected items and how to get your money back.
In a recall notice posted on the Costco site, Peace By Chocolate said it's issuing a voluntary, precautionary recall of certain pistachio-containing chocolate products.
This comes after a recall was initiated by one of the ingredient suppliers, Tootsi Impex Inc., for a specific lot of pistachios because of possible Salmonella contamination.
The affected products are in the Peace by Chocolate Small Bestsellers Box (Costco item #1949347) and Peace by Chocolate Medium Bestsellers Box (Costco item #1949350), which were sold on Costco.ca between September 7 and December 3, 2025.
These variety packs each included the pistachio-containing chocolate products that are part of this recall.
The two recalled products in the variety packs are Peace by Chocolate's Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates and The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar.
For the 160-gram Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates, these are the affected items:
- lot number 25284 and best before date 2026OC11
- lot number 25297 and best before date 2026OC24
- lot number 25247 and best before date 2026SE04
- lot number 25251 and best before date 2026SE08
- lot number 25329 and best before date 2026NO25
For the 92-gram The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar, these are the affected items:
- lot number 25245 and best before date 2027FE28
- lot number 25322 and best before date 2027MA18
- lot number 25300 and best before date 2027AL22
- lot number 25280 and best before date 2027AL06
- lot number 25281 and best before date 2027AL06
Recalled Peace By Chocolate products.Costco
No other products in the Peace by Chocolate variety packs are being recalled, so any lot codes other than the ones listed are not affected.
If you want a full refund on the variety packs, you can return the entire variety pack or just the affected products from the pack to a Costco Canada warehouse.
These products have been added to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food recall notice about various pistachios and pistachio-containing products.
You're being told to check if you have recalled products and not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled.
Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term complications can include severe arthritis.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.