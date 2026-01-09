Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Some chocolates sold at Costco are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

You can get a refund if you bought these products.

exterior of costco warehouse in canada with shopping carts

Costco warehouse in Canada.

Dennizn | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There is a product recall for certain chocolates sold at Costco, and you can get a refund.

So, here's what you need to know about the affected items and how to get your money back.

In a recall notice posted on the Costco site, Peace By Chocolate said it's issuing a voluntary, precautionary recall of certain pistachio-containing chocolate products.

This comes after a recall was initiated by one of the ingredient suppliers, Tootsi Impex Inc., for a specific lot of pistachios because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The affected products are in the Peace by Chocolate Small Bestsellers Box (Costco item #1949347) and Peace by Chocolate Medium Bestsellers Box (Costco item #1949350), which were sold on Costco.ca between September 7 and December 3, 2025.

These variety packs each included the pistachio-containing chocolate products that are part of this recall.

The two recalled products in the variety packs are Peace by Chocolate's Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates and The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar.

For the 160-gram Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates, these are the affected items:

  • lot number 25284 and best before date 2026OC11
  • lot number 25297 and best before date 2026OC24
  • lot number 25247 and best before date 2026SE04
  • lot number 25251 and best before date 2026SE08
  • lot number 25329 and best before date 2026NO25

For the 92-gram The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar, these are the affected items:

  • lot number 25245 and best before date 2027FE28
  • lot number 25322 and best before date 2027MA18
  • lot number 25300 and best before date 2027AL22
  • lot number 25280 and best before date 2027AL06
  • lot number 25281 and best before date 2027AL06

two recalled peace by chocolate products Recalled Peace By Chocolate products.Costco

No other products in the Peace by Chocolate variety packs are being recalled, so any lot codes other than the ones listed are not affected.

If you want a full refund on the variety packs, you can return the entire variety pack or just the affected products from the pack to a Costco Canada warehouse.

These products have been added to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food recall notice about various pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

You're being told to check if you have recalled products and not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled.

Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term complications can include severe arthritis.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recallcostco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

The CRA is sitting on over $1.7B in uncashed cheques — Here's how to check if any are yours

You could have unclaimed CRA money waiting for you. 👀 💸

Costco is giving out gift cards and you get back the cost of your membership

These vouchers are worth $65 or $130. 🤑

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and you can make up to $139,000

A few jobs don't require a university degree!

CRA is hiring agents in Ontario and you don't need a degree to make almost $80,000

Experience using computers is required.

These airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson are actually worth the money, according to readers

These are the top picks for a better flight experience.

The first Canada Disability Benefit payments of 2026 go out soon — Here's how it works

Everything you need to know about how to apply and how much you could get. 👇

Ontario's weather forecast calls for double-digit temps and conditions could be hazardous

This thaw won't last long because cold and snow are on the way!

I tested the $10 mascara that's a #1 Amazon bestseller & it's better than a $40 version

9,000 people bought this in the past month!

I ranked lattes from Canada's biggest coffee chains and it's changed where I order from

A battle for the ages. ☕