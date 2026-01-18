9 of my go-to grocery items that are way cheaper at Costco — with over $200 in savings

From protein powder to olive oil – I saved big time!

a Costco wholesale store. Right: Granola on a shelf.

Costco Canada grocery items that are cheaper than other grocery stores.

As of this week, I'm a Costco Canada convert, and all it took was one shop and lots of savings. Like most people, I knew Costco was cheaper, but seeing it firsthand was a whole different thing.

Some of my go-to grocery items were shockingly cheap this week at Costco — so I’m here to sing the praises of the store yet again. While Costco usually sells in bulk, these are mostly things that can sit in my cupboard for a while, so they're worth buying more of for the savings.

To fairly compare prices, I broke each item down by unit cost (per gram or millilitre) to account for size differences. All in all, if I had bought the same amount of each of these nine items at Superstore or Sobeys (where I usually shop), I would have spent $211.35 more in total.

So if you're in the mood to save, here are my grocery items that are way cheaper at Costco Canada.

Prana Granolove

A shelf full of granola.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $6.99 for 300 grams ($2.33/100g)

Costco Price: $11.99 for 1,000 grams ($1.20/100g)

This cookie crunch granola is delicious, but the cost is a big drawback. Working out the cost per gram of it at Costco compared to Superstore, though (where I typically buy this granola), I saved $11.31!

Good Leaf Microgreens

A shelf full of micro greens.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Sobeys Price: $4.99 for 100 grams

Costco Price: $7.99 for 170 gram package ($4.7/100g)

It may just be a smaller difference here, but when grocery shopping in Canada, every bit counts, and this buy saved me $0.49!

BioSteel

A shelf full of sports drinks.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Sobeys Price: $3.29 per bottle

Costco Price: $34.99 for a 24-pack ($1.46 per bottle)

Buying any type of drinks in bulk at Costco is the way to go, because I can save $1.89 per drink there compared to my normal shop. Buying 24 bottles at Costco saves me $43.97.

Bonne Maman Jam

A shelf full of jam.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $7.99 for 250ml ($3.20/100ml)

Costco Price: $11.99 for 750ml ($1.6/100ml)

This tasty jam is a whopping $11.98 cheaper at Costco when you account for the cost per millilitre.

Terra Delyssa Olive Oil

A shelf full of olive oil.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $20 for one 1-L bottle ($2/100ml)

Costco Price: $19.99 for two 1-L bottles ($1 per 100/ml)

This olive oil is a go-to in my house, but one of the priciest things on my grocery list. Luckily, it's half the price at Costco, saving me $20.01.

Almond Butter

A shelf full of almond butter.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $9 for 340 grams ($2.65/100g) for the PC Blue Menu brand

Costco Price: $11.49 for 765 grams ($1.5/100g) for Kirkland brand

I'm loyal to no brand when it comes to almond butter, and the Kirkland one saves me $8.78 compared to the Superstore version.

Rummo Pasta (Gluten Free)

A shelf full of pasta.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $5.99 for 340 grams ($1.76/100 grams)

Costco Price: $17.99 for six 340-gram packages ($0.88/100 grams)

Gluten-free pasta is usually pricier, and this is the best one out there in my opinion. At Costco, it's way cheaper for this variety pack, saving me $17.91.

Good Protein

A shelf full of protein powder.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $36.99 for 440 grams ($8.41/100g)

Costco Price: $79.99 for 2kg ($4/100 grams)

You get way more bang for your buck with this one, saving $88.15 at Costco, compared to if you bought the same amount at Superstore.

Nonna Pia's Balsamic Glaze

A shelf full of balsamic glaze.

Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Superstore Price: $11.99 for 250ml ($4.80/100ml)

Costco Price: $9.49 for 380ml ($2.49/100ml)

This beloved sauce is going for way cheaper at Costco, saving me $8.75.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

