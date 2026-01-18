9 of my go-to grocery items that are way cheaper at Costco — with over $200 in savings
From protein powder to olive oil – I saved big time!
As of this week, I'm a Costco Canada convert, and all it took was one shop and lots of savings. Like most people, I knew Costco was cheaper, but seeing it firsthand was a whole different thing.
Some of my go-to grocery items were shockingly cheap this week at Costco — so I’m here to sing the praises of the store yet again. While Costco usually sells in bulk, these are mostly things that can sit in my cupboard for a while, so they're worth buying more of for the savings.
To fairly compare prices, I broke each item down by unit cost (per gram or millilitre) to account for size differences. All in all, if I had bought the same amount of each of these nine items at Superstore or Sobeys (where I usually shop), I would have spent $211.35 more in total.
So if you're in the mood to save, here are my grocery items that are way cheaper at Costco Canada.
Prana Granolove
Costco Canada items that are cheaper compared to Superstore and Sobeys.
Superstore Price: $6.99 for 300 grams ($2.33/100g)
Costco Price: $11.99 for 1,000 grams ($1.20/100g)
This cookie crunch granola is delicious, but the cost is a big drawback. Working out the cost per gram of it at Costco compared to Superstore, though (where I typically buy this granola), I saved $11.31!
Good Leaf Microgreens
Sobeys Price: $4.99 for 100 grams
Costco Price: $7.99 for 170 gram package ($4.7/100g)
It may just be a smaller difference here, but when grocery shopping in Canada, every bit counts, and this buy saved me $0.49!
BioSteel
Sobeys Price: $3.29 per bottle
Costco Price: $34.99 for a 24-pack ($1.46 per bottle)
Buying any type of drinks in bulk at Costco is the way to go, because I can save $1.89 per drink there compared to my normal shop. Buying 24 bottles at Costco saves me $43.97.
Bonne Maman Jam
Superstore Price: $7.99 for 250ml ($3.20/100ml)
Costco Price: $11.99 for 750ml ($1.6/100ml)
This tasty jam is a whopping $11.98 cheaper at Costco when you account for the cost per millilitre.
Terra Delyssa Olive Oil
Superstore Price: $20 for one 1-L bottle ($2/100ml)
Costco Price: $19.99 for two 1-L bottles ($1 per 100/ml)
This olive oil is a go-to in my house, but one of the priciest things on my grocery list. Luckily, it's half the price at Costco, saving me $20.01.
Almond Butter
Superstore Price: $9 for 340 grams ($2.65/100g) for the PC Blue Menu brand
Costco Price: $11.49 for 765 grams ($1.5/100g) for Kirkland brand
I'm loyal to no brand when it comes to almond butter, and the Kirkland one saves me $8.78 compared to the Superstore version.
Rummo Pasta (Gluten Free)
Superstore Price: $5.99 for 340 grams ($1.76/100 grams)
Costco Price: $17.99 for six 340-gram packages ($0.88/100 grams)
Gluten-free pasta is usually pricier, and this is the best one out there in my opinion. At Costco, it's way cheaper for this variety pack, saving me $17.91.
Good Protein
Superstore Price: $36.99 for 440 grams ($8.41/100g)
Costco Price: $79.99 for 2kg ($4/100 grams)
You get way more bang for your buck with this one, saving $88.15 at Costco, compared to if you bought the same amount at Superstore.
Nonna Pia's Balsamic Glaze
Superstore Price: $11.99 for 250ml ($4.80/100ml)
Costco Price: $9.49 for 380ml ($2.49/100ml)
This beloved sauce is going for way cheaper at Costco, saving me $8.75.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.