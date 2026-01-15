I tested a viral Costco Canada hack and it was so easy to get 40 cookies for free
Here's how to do it. 👇
I've recently stepped into the world of Costco, and with it has come all the Costco hacks, dupes, and finds — basically, my entire feed now is anything and everything Costco Canada. It's somewhat overwhelming (one scroll through the Facebook group sends me down a rabbit hole), but I've been put to the task of testing out some of the most viral Costco hacks to see what's actually worthwhile.
First up? Getting 40 of the famous Costco cookies for free (I have a tough job, I know). If you're not immersed in the Costco-verse just yet, then let me break down this cookie hack for you.
The cookie Costco hack
The premise of this is that Costco Canada sells a 120-pack of frozen, unbaked cookies for $39.99, and then an $11.99 package of 24 pre-baked ones. The pre-baked cookies work out to be about 50 cents each, while the frozen ones are about 33 cents per cookie. So, if you were spending $39.99 on pre-baked cookies, you'd get about only 80 (while you'll get 120 frozen ones for that same price), meaning the frozen box effectively gives you around 40 cookies "for free."
The hack went viral when a TikToker posted a video sharing the tip, which has now amassed 7.1 million views.
Given that the dough is also Kirkland Signature, in theory, these cookies should be just as good, but way cheaper per cookie. This way, they also last way longer, and you can have freshly baked cookies at home whenever you're craving them.
It's surprisingly easy
My life was made easy because there were boxes of the unbaked cookies stacked up in the frozen asile ready for the taking — no need to go and ask the bakery for them.
Costco Canada cookies.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The 120-pack of Costco cookies was marked at $39.99, and the 25-pack of ready-to-eat ones was $11.99.
Costco Canada cookies.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Putting them to the (taste) test
Okay, so hypothetically these cookies should taste the same, but (big disclaimer) I am not a baker by any means. The instructions were easy enough that even I could do it, though: pop them into the oven at 325°F for 14 minutes. They're even portioned out so the work is as minimal as it gets.
The final result? Warm, delicious cookies (I'm a chef!).
Cookies baked from Costco.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Side by side, these cookies looked the same, and taste-wise they were very similar too. The freshly baked warm cookies were (obviously) more delicious, but the packaged ones from Costco did have a slightly chewier texture to them I found.
Costco cookie hack taste test.Morgan Leet | Narcity
All in all, these were pretty much the same cookie, but one was significantly cheaper.
Costco Cookie camparison.Morgan Leet | Narcity
My advice to everyone is to opt for the frozen ones and take the 14 minutes required for cooking them whenever you have a craving.
Costco frozen cookies. Morgan Leet | Narcity
Now I'm left with around 140 cookies (which I'm not mad about), and can confidently mark this as a tried-and-true Costco hack.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.