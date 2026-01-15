These Costco Canada finds are the perfect 'dupes' for trending items and you can save $115
These are half the price, and just as cute.👇
Sometimes you just can't justify spending $120 on another sweater, or $150 on slippers that will inevitably get ruined in a Canadian winter. I love a trend as much as the next girl (possibly more, given my spending habits), but even I can appreciate a good deal.
One trip to Costco Canada has convinced me to be a budget shopper, because there are actually Costco finds that look like the real thing, but for over half the price. I did all the heavy lifting for you, and picked out some of the best Costco Canada dupes I found on a recent shop.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
A Costco Canada dupe of the Bum Bum cream.
I love the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream — it smells unreal, it's as moisturizing as it promises to be, and it's a cute bottle to have in the bathroom. It's all great, except that it's litterally $65 for an eight-ounce container of this stuff. That means using the *tiniest* amount possible only when I'm desperately in need. That is, until now?
I've seen people on social media getting this dupe before, but now I understand. It's $24.99 at Costco to get two of these 6 ounce countainers of the Nutrius Body Butter Cream. They knew what they were doing, because everything from the packaging to the yummy smell is delivering.
Costco version price: $24.99 for 12 ounces.
Brand Name Price: $65 for 8 ounces at Sephora Canada.
UGG Tasman Slippers
A Costco dupe of the UGG slippers.
I've fallen victim to this trend, and I don't necessarily regret spending $150 on my Tasman slippers, but I did question my decision-making skills when I saw this dupe at Costco. The Kirkland brand slippers have that soft interior, the exact same look to them, and are going for $34.99.
The biggest difference I could notice was that there wasn't that teeny tiny "UGG" on the side of them – and is that worth $115?
Costco version price: $34.99
Brand Name Price: $150 at Sportschek
Aritzia Mega Cargo Jogger Pant
A Costco Canada find that's a duper of Aritzia sweatpants.
While I was surprised to find these cozy joggers, after a bit of research, I've discovered that I'm not in fact the first one to see the similarities between them and the pricey Aritzia ones. Still, it's worth sharing, because these are $63 cheaper than the original.
To be fair, right now these joggers are on sale on the Aritzia website for $34.99, but they're also sold out of almost every size online.
Costco version price: $24.99
Brand Name Price: Regularly $88 on Aritzia
Aritzia fleece zip-up
A Costco Canada dupe of Aritzia fleece.
I went here hoping to find the more popular dupe that I've seen on TikTok for the Aritzia fleece sweater, but it was all sold out (which made me want it that much more). Still, I was impressed that they had another fleece that looked basically the same. This Adidas zip-up fleece was super cute and a fraction of the price of the TNA one.
Costco version price: $19.99
Brand Name Price: $128 from Aritzia
