These Costco Canada finds are the perfect 'dupes' for trending items and you can save $115

These are half the price, and just as cute.👇

Costco Canada store. Right: A person in Costco Canada.

Costco Canada finds that are dupes of popular products.

Morgan Leet | Narcity
Editor

Sometimes you just can't justify spending $120 on another sweater, or $150 on slippers that will inevitably get ruined in a Canadian winter. I love a trend as much as the next girl (possibly more, given my spending habits), but even I can appreciate a good deal.

One trip to Costco Canada has convinced me to be a budget shopper, because there are actually Costco finds that look like the real thing, but for over half the price. I did all the heavy lifting for you, and picked out some of the best Costco Canada dupes I found on a recent shop.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

A shelf full of body cream.

A Costco Canada dupe of the Bum Bum cream.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I love the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream — it smells unreal, it's as moisturizing as it promises to be, and it's a cute bottle to have in the bathroom. It's all great, except that it's litterally $65 for an eight-ounce container of this stuff. That means using the *tiniest* amount possible only when I'm desperately in need. That is, until now?

I've seen people on social media getting this dupe before, but now I understand. It's $24.99 at Costco to get two of these 6 ounce countainers of the Nutrius Body Butter Cream. They knew what they were doing, because everything from the packaging to the yummy smell is delivering.

Costco version price: $24.99 for 12 ounces.

Brand Name Price: $65 for 8 ounces at Sephora Canada.

UGG Tasman Slippers

Boxes of shoes.

A Costco dupe of the UGG slippers.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I've fallen victim to this trend, and I don't necessarily regret spending $150 on my Tasman slippers, but I did question my decision-making skills when I saw this dupe at Costco. The Kirkland brand slippers have that soft interior, the exact same look to them, and are going for $34.99.

The biggest difference I could notice was that there wasn't that teeny tiny "UGG" on the side of them – and is that worth $115?

Costco version price: $34.99

Brand Name Price: $150 at Sportschek

Aritzia Mega Cargo Jogger Pant

Sweatpants.

A Costco Canada find that's a duper of Aritzia sweatpants.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

While I was surprised to find these cozy joggers, after a bit of research, I've discovered that I'm not in fact the first one to see the similarities between them and the pricey Aritzia ones. Still, it's worth sharing, because these are $63 cheaper than the original.

To be fair, right now these joggers are on sale on the Aritzia website for $34.99, but they're also sold out of almost every size online.

Costco version price: $24.99

Brand Name Price: Regularly $88 on Aritzia

Aritzia fleece zip-up

A person wearing a sweater.

A Costco Canada dupe of Aritzia fleece.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I went here hoping to find the more popular dupe that I've seen on TikTok for the Aritzia fleece sweater, but it was all sold out (which made me want it that much more). Still, I was impressed that they had another fleece that looked basically the same. This Adidas zip-up fleece was super cute and a fraction of the price of the TNA one.

Costco version price: $19.99

Brand Name Price: $128 from Aritzia

Happy shopping!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
costcocostco canadacostco findscostco dupes
CanadaDeals
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

Tax brackets in Canada: Here's what you'll pay in each province on your 2025 tax return

A few tax changes for 2025 mean you could be paying a lot less this spring. 👀

This gorgeous Ontario town with turquoise beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

Pack your bags!

Costco has a new store opening in 2026 and the unique warehouse is a first in this province

It'll have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores. 👀

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 13 are out and there's a $14 million jackpot

We have a winner! 🚨

VIA Rail is hiring for jobs paying up to $31 an hour in Toronto and you don't need a degree

Only a bit of customer service experience is required.

Toronto Police are offering $2,000 rewards for info on shoplifters but you'll have to act fast

Do you recognize any of these people? 👀

24 products at Costco you can get for cheaper than items at Loblaws

You might not expect some of these items to be a better deal because of the price tags. 👀

I tested a viral Costco Canada hack and it was so easy to get 40 cookies for free

Here's how to do it. 👇

Dollarama sells dupes of this popular colander for 75% cheaper than Canadian Tire and Amazon

Same features, different price!

Cineplex has free popcorn for National Popcorn Day and the deal isn't just for one day

Here's how you can get free popcorn. 🍿