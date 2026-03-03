I moved from Vancouver to Toronto and my closet went through culture shock
How to dress like a Torontonian. 👇
Moving to Toronto from Vancouver came with a slew of culture shocks. The two cities may both be within Canada, but everything from the people to the vibe is wildly different. Some of these were expected, but others caught me off guard.
Top of the list? My style completely changing — transforming me from a West Coast girl to a Toronto city dweller. The shift was gradual at first, but then it hit me all at once.
When I had this realization, I was sitting at a cafe table with heavy winter jackets hanging around me. I wore a recently thrifted sweater, cashmere and striped, brick brown and referencing the nineties. The look was layered over a thermal and complete with fingerless faux fur gloves. To the shock of my younger, Lululemon-legging-obsessed self, my jeans were wide-legged and had to be cuffed so they wouldn't drag in the slush. They fit over my PAJAR snow boots, which actually keep my feet dry.
Also, to the surprise of my standoffish Vancouver self, the person who was brewing my coffee recognized me. They were dressed identically in an oversized pullover, theirs with a vintage-looking University of Toronto crest.
When I moved here, I swore to everyone that the city wouldn't change me. But now, I mean, just look at my outfit.
Toronto's fashion in the winter.Julia Dumbrell | Narcity
Toronto means practicality > cute skirts
Naturally, my personal style takes on the characteristics of where I live. In Vancouver, I thought puddle blue, grey and white were my shades.
Maybe I was just reflecting the overcast sky above me. I was always sort of dressed for the rain in a scrunchable Arc’Teryx jacket shell. I wore high-tech pants that the weather rolled off of, designed to go from my office to yoga. Pants that were stretchy enough to make tree shapes with my legs.
I swapped out these essentials when I moved to Toronto. They're simply less practical here, and practicality is the style. My long white skirt, which swayed through many trips to Vancouver Island, was soon stained by the city's dirt. My jacket for serious Vancouver rainstorms became an insulating layer beneath my RW&CO wool overcoat.
Vancouver fashion.Julia Dumbrell | Narcity
Even after packing away all the winter wear for the season, the humid summer revealed a need I never had on the West Coast for short shorts and tiny tops.
Layering is demanded
Winter accessories have taken over my closet now, replacing flimsy plastic umbrellas with sturdy faux fur. I have huge scarves which I've choreographed how to tie, and actually cute toques.
In Vancouver, the style was to wear one outfit for whatever the day would bring. In Toronto, my day has become a series of reveals. Below my work pants and sweater lie a blouse and tights, which I pair with a skirt when heading out for drinks.
So, which city does it better?
In each season, the Toronto style I've adapted to is as eclectic as the city. Here, I might pair pre-loved Levi’s with A Bronze Age top. It's the type of top I’d wear year-round in Vancouver, where my wardrobe was glossier and represented globally renowned home-grown brands.
I've stopped wearing the all-Artizia of my Vancouver days in pursuit of a bigger city, one where GANNI is simply practical when marked down at the luxury consignment store.
As for which city's style is better, my answer is the same as when I'm constantly asked which home I prefer. They’re just different.
Still, both cities can probably agree — Canadian style is at its best in Montreal.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.