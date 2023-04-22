5 Reasons Why I'm Considering Moving Back To Toronto After Living In Vancouver For 2 Years
It's not all sunshine and rainbows on the West Coast... 🙃
In early 2021, after a dreary Toronto winter spent holing up in our basement apartments, my partner Quinn and I had grown restless. Intrigued by the open spaces of Western Canada and ready to move in together, we browsed Craigslist for apartments in Vancouver and were amazed to discover gorgeous units listed at our rental budget of $1,800.
The market was recovering from a COVID-19 dip, and the prices were slowly climbing back up to where they'd been before. Though we hadn't even been together for a year by that point, we packed our bags and headed to B.C. for an above-ground adventure.
I'm so grateful to our past selves for making that impulsive (maybe reckless) decision — living on the West Coast has been an absolute dream.
That said, the shape of our lives has changed so much since then, and I'm not sure it fits into Vancouver anymore. Here's why.
Rent is shockingly high
Since we moved here when rent was low, our current apartment could easily go for about $1,000 more than what we're paying, so we feel pretty locked in. But we've outgrown it.
In 2021, Quinn and I both worked on-site jobs and now we're primarily WFH. As much as I love the guy, taking shoulder-to-shoulder Zoom calls with Quinn in our one-bedroom apartment isn't my idea of quality time. By the end of the day, my home feels more like an office and it's difficult to shake off the moss. Needless to say, we'd love a little more space.
A washing machine in the building that actually functions would be a plus; upstairs neighbours who don't bowl above our bed at 12 AM? A dream.
Unfortunately, getting an apartment with a den in Vancouver doesn't make financial sense for us right now. While the rental situation in Toronto is also a tricky and fickle thing, the larger city offers more options for our budget.
Groceries aren't cheap either
Groceries everywhere are expensive right now, but I've conducted direct comparisons and my findings are that Vancouver grocery prices are worse. According to Numbeo, it's about a 5.9% difference — and that can really add up!
It's a nightmare, TBH. Whenever I go back to Ontario, I hit up grocery stores just to feel something (jealousy).
I want a dog
As a dog person and an anxious person, I know that having a pup in my life would make me so happy. And, in theory, Vancouver is the perfect place to have one — there are so many parks, hiking trails and dog-friendly beaches — but in execution, it's really hard.
Unlike in Ontario, you can't just register therapy dogs here. In B.C., emotional support dogs don't count as service dogs, and I've found that most buildings here don't allow canines. So I am, for lack of a better term, SOL.
I miss the theatre
For a theatre nerd, Toronto's a paradise. The venues are astounding, the indie scene pops off and most touring Broadway productions tour there.
Vancouver has a groovy arts and culture scene, and there's plenty of work in the film industry out West, but there are fewer theatrical offerings.
It's hard to make friends here
I'm so lucky that Quinn has family in Vancouver and they've taken me in as one of their own (Quinn's Grandpa Charles reads every Narcity article I ever publish — hi, Grandpa!) — still, I miss my family so much. Both of my grandmothers and all of my cousins (who are my BFFs) are in Toronto.
While I've grown close with some folks out here in B.C., it's generally harder to find friends out West. Vancouver is notoriously unfriendly and I just miss my besties back home.
