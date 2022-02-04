Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
interprovincial travel

Someone Who Moved From Toronto To BC Is Roasting The Province For Its 'Hostile' & 'GTFO Attitude'

A lot of people actually agree!

Vancouver Editor
Someone Who Moved From Toronto To BC Is Roasting The Province For Its 'Hostile' & 'GTFO Attitude'
Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you love B.C., you might want to close your eyes, because people are roasting it hard in a comparison with Toronto.

Someone made the move from Toronto expecting B.C. to be "super chill," but instead found the people to be the opposite — and they're not the only one.

Moving across the country can be a big deal for anyone, and one Reddit user said that they came from the Toronto area more than a year ago and "definitely romanticized B.C. a bit" thinking it would be "super chill west coast vibes with down to earth, nature loving people who do yoga."

That was not what they say their experience has been, though. Instead, they are left thinking that the province is "just incredibly un-chill and yoga is really expensive here," their post said.

The user posed a question to the world of Reddit, asking: "Does anyone else find B.C. kinda.. mean?"

The user also brought up concerns over rent prices, people being "unnecessarily hostile," the lack of snow plowing, and crime.

Overall they concluded that "Toronto seems way nicer, chiller, and more liveable (or survivable) than B.C. Feels like people look out for each more in Toronto."

The thread now has over 850 comments, and a shocking amount of people agree that B.C. is in fact mean, even compared to Toronto.

There were some people that spoke up for the province and shined a light on all of the beauty within it. Balancing out that love though was some serious roasting.

Home prices were a big concern for many people.

There might be hope for chill people somewhere in the province!

The East Coast versus West Coast feud is strong.

Things got kinda dark on the thread.

It seems like multiple people have this story.

If you're in it for the long haul, you might be able to make it work, apparently.

It might not be B.C.'s fault though.

The weather is taking its toll on some this year — which is no surprise.

With Toronto's reputation, a few people were shocked to hear the first user's story.

Vancouver got some individual hate. At least they had a good burn though.

To be fair though, it has been a hard year for the province.

One user said: "Well you've come at a really bad time in history. West Coast is super chill but come on, sh*t it really f**ked right now, what do you want from people, red carpet?"

"Wait for mandates to relax, people to start working and getting outside to get back to 'normal'. You'll see we're like any other province and have good and bad, but I've lived from one end of the country to the other and we're all pretty much the same. You just have to catch us at the right time," they added.

There seems to be a theme throughout the thread.

All in all, there is definitely a mix of opinions, and lots of people defending B.C. too.

From coast to coast, Canadians seem to be in a battle of who is the friendliest around. Could anything be more Canadian than that?

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Get Charcuterie On A Real Working Farm In BC & It Was The Most Surreal Experience

You can even sit in a barn! 🚜

Ashley Harris | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

This is my favourite spot in B.C. to get drinks and charcuterie, and it happens to be at a real working farm.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

5 Super Touristy Activities In Vancouver That Locals Recommend & They Actually Look Fun

It's time to be a tourist in your own city!

@rahatavakolifard | Instagram, @pennanbrae | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. is home to so many touristy activities and locals have given us some extremely fun recommendations. In a Vancouver Reddit thread, people were sharing the classic tourist stops, that are actually worth it.

The user asked: "What are some extremely popular touristy things you have never done growing up in Vancouver?"

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is The Only Place In Canada Where You Can Buy Kendall Jenner's Tequila & Here's Where

It's a great day for tequila!

@kendalljenner | Instagram, @flareduniverse | Instagram

BC Liquor has just announced that they are now the only place in Canada where you can buy Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The most exciting news is that you can purchase this iconic tequila today! Shout out to the BC Liquor Stores for beating the rest of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The 2030 Winter Olympics Could Be Hosted In BC & People Are Very Excited By It

Which mascot would you bring back?

Ivansabo | Dreamstime, Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

People are sharing how they feel about the 2030 Winter Olympics possibly coming back to B.C. and they can't wait. The last time B.C. held the Olympics was in 2010, and people are super ready for another round.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Candian Paralympic Committee recently signed an agreement with four First Nations — Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) — Whistler and Vancouver, to explore the possibility of the 2030 Winter Olympics being held in B.C.

Keep Reading Show less