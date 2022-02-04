Someone Who Moved From Toronto To BC Is Roasting The Province For Its 'Hostile' & 'GTFO Attitude'
A lot of people actually agree!
If you love B.C., you might want to close your eyes, because people are roasting it hard in a comparison with Toronto.
Someone made the move from Toronto expecting B.C. to be "super chill," but instead found the people to be the opposite — and they're not the only one.
Moving across the country can be a big deal for anyone, and one Reddit user said that they came from the Toronto area more than a year ago and "definitely romanticized B.C. a bit" thinking it would be "super chill west coast vibes with down to earth, nature loving people who do yoga."
That was not what they say their experience has been, though. Instead, they are left thinking that the province is "just incredibly un-chill and yoga is really expensive here," their post said.
The user posed a question to the world of Reddit, asking: "Does anyone else find B.C. kinda.. mean?"
The user also brought up concerns over rent prices, people being "unnecessarily hostile," the lack of snow plowing, and crime.
Overall they concluded that "Toronto seems way nicer, chiller, and more liveable (or survivable) than B.C. Feels like people look out for each more in Toronto."
The thread now has over 850 comments, and a shocking amount of people agree that B.C. is in fact mean, even compared to Toronto.
There were some people that spoke up for the province and shined a light on all of the beauty within it. Balancing out that love though was some serious roasting.
Home prices were a big concern for many people.
There might be hope for chill people somewhere in the province!
The East Coast versus West Coast feud is strong.
Things got kinda dark on the thread.
It seems like multiple people have this story.
If you're in it for the long haul, you might be able to make it work, apparently.
It might not be B.C.'s fault though.
The weather is taking its toll on some this year — which is no surprise.
With Toronto's reputation, a few people were shocked to hear the first user's story.
Vancouver got some individual hate. At least they had a good burn though.
To be fair though, it has been a hard year for the province.
One user said: "Well you've come at a really bad time in history. West Coast is super chill but come on, sh*t it really f**ked right now, what do you want from people, red carpet?"
"Wait for mandates to relax, people to start working and getting outside to get back to 'normal'. You'll see we're like any other province and have good and bad, but I've lived from one end of the country to the other and we're all pretty much the same. You just have to catch us at the right time," they added.
There seems to be a theme throughout the thread.
All in all, there is definitely a mix of opinions, and lots of people defending B.C. too.
From coast to coast, Canadians seem to be in a battle of who is the friendliest around. Could anything be more Canadian than that?