Someone Who Moved From Toronto To Metro Vancouver Is Comparing The Cities & They Miss Ontario
Toronto is being compared to Vancouver by a Reddit user who made the move to the Rain City and already misses home.
The Ontarian turned to Reddit for advice from others who moved from Toronto to the Metro Vancouver area, as well as Reddit users in the West Coast province. Fellow Redditors were quick to share their experiences.
"People who moved to B.C.'s Metro Vancouver alone— how did you adapt or cope?" the original poster asked. They said that they moved to the Fraser Valley in the Metro Vancouver area from Toronto for work, but had found it disappointing so far.
"The weather here has been quite dreary, or gloomy due to rain or cloudiness (aside from the short months of summer). Whereas in Toronto, sure there's snow and extreme wind chills — but I can still go outside, and enjoy as it's bright and sunny!" they explained.
The weather isn't the only thing to make them miss Toronto. They said they also "miss the bustling energy around."
After comparing their new home to the Ontarian capital, the poster asked people who moved alone about the amount of time it took for them to adapt to the city, and how they "coped with loneliness or even the weather."
Someone who made the move from Quebec to B.C. said although the weather on the West Coast "is fantastic," but they do "miss having thunderstorms."
"[In] terms of coping? I kinda didn’t. I went into some serious credit card debt to be able to afford expenses for the first few months and I still haven't dug myself out of that," they added.
There were some people who straight-up regretted moving back to Ontario though, like that Redditor who commented: "I had lived out west for 1.5 years, then moved back to Ontario where I worked in Toronto for 2 years. It was f**king hell. The mountains stick with you forever."
As for loneliness, one person said that "it takes a good 10 years to find your crew. It's kind of just the way it is."
Others suggested trying to go back home.
"Take a break. Go back to Toronto. Live there for a while and choose," the user said.
