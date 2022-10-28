Vancouver's 'Ugly Secrets' Have Been Revealed After Someone From Toronto Asked For The Tea
"Vancouver has got to be one of the worst-dressed cities in North America."
Sometimes when you're visiting a city it's all rainbows and sunshine, but living there is usually a different story. Someone in Toronto pondering a move to Vancouver was worried about all the "ugly secrets" the city might have and turned to B.C. Reddit for advice.
All it took was that little stir of the pot for locals to spill their opinions about life in Vancouver and most of them were harsh AF.
B.C. locals came in hot in the Reddit thread with some ruthless advice, roasting Vancouver for being "extremely overrated," and so rainy. Some even revealed that if they had the choice, they wouldn't live in the city.
The person from Toronto who plans to move out west said they "fell in love with the city" after a recent visit, but honestly, this thread probably made them second-guess the move.
It seems like people in B.C. were just waiting for the chance to spill the tea because they got right down to all of the unappealing parts of life in Vancouver.
While some were straight facts, others were a bit more opinion-based.
Honestly, how could this thread not have convinced the person moving to pump the breaks?
It seemed like a common sentiment, unfortunately.
Like... super common. The secret is out — a shocking amount of Vancouverites are not fans of the city.
They were roasting the city so badly that Alberta was presented as a better option.
Some of the comments were more grounded in facts, like the legendary rain that the West Coast city gets.
"It rains too much! Personally, I like the rain, but there's no getting around the fact that it's more grey and wet than Ontario," one Reddit user said.
They also said that "people in Vancouver are superficial." Ouch!
Although people often move out west to explore the great outdoors, the reality of that is apparently not ideal.
A lot of people seem to have this issue.
There was also the classic warning for people moving to the province — it's going to hurt your wallet. You know what they say, B.C. stands for "Bring Cash," not British Columbia.
Yikes!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.