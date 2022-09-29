TikTokers In Toronto & Vancouver Are Getting Heated About Alberta's New Campaign
Alberta is trying to get them to move!
TikTokers in Toronto and Vancouver are sharing their thoughts on a new campaign that's trying to convince them to move to Alberta and they have some strong feelings.
Last month, Premier Jason Kenney launched the "Alberta Is Calling" campaign targeting workers in Toronto and Vancouver and trying to get them to move to Alberta with the promise of affordable housing, well-paying jobs and low taxes.
In September, Kenney upped the stakes of the campaign and unveiled a bunch of new ads posted at Toronto's Bloor-Yonge station.
Of course, TikTokers in Toronto and Vancouver have taken to the app to share their thoughts on the whole campaign and safe to say, the results have been pretty mixed so far.
@yca951
One Torontonian spotted the new ads and was pretty surprised to find that they were working on them.
The ads featured pictures of Alberta's stunning mountains and talked about the fact you can buy bigger homes in Alberta for way less money than in Ontario.
"You know what… they do have a point," they said.
However, people in the comments were quick to shoot down the idea.
"As someone who moved from Toronto and now lives in Edmonton… No," one person said.
Another person said the campaign was trying to convince people to leave their "overpriced, shoebox apartment" and move to Alberta as the ads were targeting a lot of painful points for those in Ontario, like high house prices and rent.
@moneywithcass
"Ever since I visited a couple of months ago, I'd be lying if I said it never crossed my mind," she added.
However, one person said that after they moved to Alberta from B.C., they realized they "hate it here."
"Lived in both Calgary and Edmonton. I'd go back to B.C. in a heartbeat but I can't afford it," they said.
However, a TikToker in Vancouver was way less impressed with the ads, saying they received a lot of "Calgary propaganda" that was "oddly specific."
"Tired of paying for gas? Being 30 minutes from the mountains is just like being a few hours away," she joked.
"Come to Calgary, you barely go in the ocean anyway."
While it's too early to say if the ad campaign is working, it's proving to be divisive online.