Jason Kenney Is Making Some Aggressive Attempts To Get People In Toronto To Move To Alberta
He's in the city making moves right now.
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney is once again trying to convince workers in Toronto to consider moving to Alberta, and he's upped the stakes of the campaign.
He actually went to Toronto and listed all the reasons why Alberta is better and announced some advertising that Torontonians won't be able to miss.
Kenney held the press conference on Wednesday morning to launch the second phase of the "Alberta Is Calling" campaign and said that Alberta offers "the best quality of life at one of the lowest costs of living anywhere in Canada."
To help convince people of the move, he said that the Alberta Government is doing a month-long takeover of the Bloor-Yonge TTC station, which has been covered in images of Albertan landscapes and cityscapes and key facts about life in the province.
He said it is "a tragedy" that many young people in Toronto don't believe they'll be able to afford to buy a house.
"Anybody in Canada has the right to achieve the middle-class dream of homeownership," he said.
The campaign, which kicked off with advertisements last month, is targetting skilled workers in both Toronto and Vancouver to encourage them to move to Alberta.
\u201cLIVE: Alberta is calling skilled workers from Toronto\n https://t.co/Q2uN0mfrp8\u201d— Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1663761406
Kenney said the two cities were chosen for a "very obvious reason" — they've become "increasingly unaffordable" to earn a living and own a home.
"There is a place in this country where you can afford to own a home and where you can also benefit from the highest incomes and lowest taxes available anywhere in Canada. That place is called Alberta," Kenney said.
Kenney also talked about the career and lifestyle benefits of living in Alberta, from the highest wages and lowest taxes in the country to the lower cost of home ownership, shorter commute times, growing industries and easy access to the Rocky Mountains.
Despite people knowing Alberta for its energy sector, the province has seen "huge growth" in information and technology sectors, with investments from Amazon Web Services, Rogers and IBM, Kenney said.
But Alberta also has a "current and growing shortage of skilled workers" from health care workers, skilled tradespeople and IT workers, he added.
According to the Alberta Government, Alberta has a high job vacancy rate, with over 100,000 open jobs in the province.
Maybe the new decor featured on their morning commute will be just the thing to convince Torontonians to make the move.