Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Over $90K
Tidy up that resume!
If you're looking for your next career move, there are a ton of Government of Canada jobs hiring in Alberta, and some come with a pretty sizable paycheck.
Government jobs in Alberta range from psychology, accountancy and nursing so there's likely to be something to match up with your skill set. Best of all, these jobs will pay you the big bucks, with salaries starting from $90,000 a year.
Here are just some of the government jobs you can apply for right now:
Psychologist
Salary: $96,661 to $112,957 a year. There's even a terminable allowance of up to $12,000.
Who Should Apply: If you have a Master's degree in Psychology, this could be the ideal career move. You would be working as part of the RCMP’s Occupational Health and Safety Services to work with the mental health screening program.
Supervisory Veterinarian Inventory
Salary: $95,616 to $115,164 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with veterinary qualifications. You would be working as part of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to help maintain healthy practices in the food and livestock industries through education on importing hazards and inspecting animals and meat products.
Senior Socio-Economist
Salary: $100,121 to $116,116 a year
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in economics and a passion for the future of Canada's agriculture industry, this could be the role for you. You will be working as part of living labs, working with farmers and scientists to test new practices and technologies.
Nurse Manager - Inventory
Salary: $92,653 to $111,569 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in nursing and strong First Nations, Inuit, and Metis cultural competency. You would be working to help provide high-quality services to Alberta's First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities.
Senior Forensic Accountant
Salary: $96,037 to $116,602 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got accountancy experience and you'd love to help tackle white-collar crime, you should apply. You'd be using accountancy skills to identify crimes such as commercial crime, money laundering, organized crime and terrorist financing activities.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector
Salary: $90,039 to $105,233 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with a background in aircraft maintenance and is able to meet some pretty strict standards in terms of education, experience and certifications. You would also need excellent knowledge of the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Standards.