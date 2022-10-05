Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

city of calgary jobs

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Some Pay Up To $150K

Your dream job could be right on your doorstep!

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary

Myleapyear | Dreamstime

If you're looking for your next career move, the answer could be right in front of you. There are a ton of City Of Calgary jobs that are available right now and some roles pay up to $150,000 a year.

The City Of Calgary is hiring for a ton of different roles too, from engineers to human resources leaders and you could bring in a sweet triple-digit salary right in the city.

Here are some of the high-paying City Of Calgary jobs that you can apply for right now:

Leader Workplace Solutions

Salary: $89,632 - 137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in Interior Design or Architecture. This role is responsible for the City's office accommodation and you would be making office space meets the need of businesses and is cost-effective.

Apply Here


Senior Engineer, Track and Infrastructure

Salary: $98,595 - $151,009 a year

Who Should Apply: If you have an engineering degree and plenty of experience in rail transit, this could be the perfect role for you. You'd be working on the Green Line Program, a new LRT line, that will connect different parts of the city.

Apply Here


Finance Lead, Fleet and Inventory

Salary: $89,632 - $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: You'd be providing guidance and financial expertise to Calgary's fleet services department. Anyone with a degree in a relevant field and a certification in accountancy should apply.

Apply Here


Leader, Respect and Inclusion

Salary: $89,632 - $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone who's passionate about creating an "equitable, diverse and inclusive" workplace. You would be working at part of the Calgary Fire Department to help implement systemic change with programs, initiatives and learning.

Apply Here


Human Resources Leader, Compensation

Salary: $89,632 - $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: If you've got plenty of HR experience under your belt, you could lead Calgary's Total Rewards and Healthy Workplace team. You'd be in charge of designing and maintaining modern and effective compensation programs for City staff.

Apply Here


Reliability Engineer

Salary: $86,967 - $131,311 a year

Who Should Apply: Someone who is an expert in Reliability-Centred Maintenance programs. You would be using data from a lot of sources to help increase vehicle and equipment reliability for the City.

Apply Here

