The City Of Calgary Is Hosting A Fall Hiring Event & Here's How You Can Get An Invite
Tidy up that resume!
The City of Calgary is hosting a fall hiring event for young Calgarians that could help you snag your dream job.
Calgary's Youth Employment Centre (YEC) is hosting the invitation-only event to help Calgarians aged 15 to 24 years old connect with employers around the city on October 14.
Don't worry if you aren't looking for full-time work as there'll also be part-time and seasonal positions available.
\u201cEmployers will be interviewing youth ages 15-24 for full time, part time and seasonal staff on October 14.\n\nDrop-in to the Youth Employment Centre to register to meet with an Employment Counsellor and learn more. @cityofcalgary \n\nhttps://t.co/1ZHcgwXVGs\u201d— Youth Employment Centre (YEC) (@Youth Employment Centre (YEC)) 1663682561
Some of the employers will be looking to hire now and some will be looking for the upcoming holiday season so there are plenty of different options available.
There will be employers from across a range of industries at the event from Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, Enable, Hyatt Regency, MathPro, Mr. Lube, TJX Canada, True Key Hotels & Resorts, and Winsport.
While the hiring event is by invitation only, you can get a spot by meeting with a YEC employment counsellor to review your resume, cover letters and interview strategies.
\u201cTrue Key Hotels & Resorts is attending our Fall Hiring Event on October 14th! \nDrop-in to YEC and meet with an employment counsellor to learn more about the various opportunities in Radium, BC. \n\nDrop-in hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. \n\nhttps://t.co/1ZHcgwXnQU\u201d— Youth Employment Centre (YEC) (@Youth Employment Centre (YEC)) 1663765258
Anyone who is considered a good match for one or more employers will have the opportunity to interview with them at the hiring event.
While you don't need to book in advance to meet with a counsellor, you can book ahead of time on the YEC website.
Calgary's YEC can be found at Alberta Trade Centre, second floor, 315 10 Ave. S.E. and drop-in hours are available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
