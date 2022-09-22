NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
city of calgary jobs

​The City Of Calgary Is Hosting A Fall Hiring Event & Here's How You Can Get An Invite​

Tidy up that resume!

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary

Calgary

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

The City of Calgary is hosting a fall hiring event for young Calgarians that could help you snag your dream job.

Calgary's Youth Employment Centre (YEC) is hosting the invitation-only event to help Calgarians aged 15 to 24 years old connect with employers around the city on October 14.

Don't worry if you aren't looking for full-time work as there'll also be part-time and seasonal positions available.

Some of the employers will be looking to hire now and some will be looking for the upcoming holiday season so there are plenty of different options available.

There will be employers from across a range of industries at the event from Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, Enable, Hyatt Regency, MathPro, Mr. Lube, TJX Canada, True Key Hotels & Resorts, and Winsport.

While the hiring event is by invitation only, you can get a spot by meeting with a YEC employment counsellor to review your resume, cover letters and interview strategies.

Anyone who is considered a good match for one or more employers will have the opportunity to interview with them at the hiring event.

While you don't need to book in advance to meet with a counsellor, you can book ahead of time on the YEC website.

Calgary's YEC can be found at Alberta Trade Centre, second floor, 315 10 Ave. S.E. and drop-in hours are available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

But if you're over 24 and looking for your next career steps, Narcity has put together a list of some of the best paying Government of Canada jobs and remote jobs in the province.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...