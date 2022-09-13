6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $70K To Work From Your Couch
One of these could be your dream job!
There are a bunch of jobs hiring for remote positions in Alberta right now and you can earn over $70,000 without ever leaving your house — or your pajamas.
As colder weather approaches, there's never been a better time to pack in your office job and get yourself a new remote position because heading out in the snow is pretty miserable.
Not only are these jobs all remote, but some of them offer the earning potential of a six-figure salary.
So without further ado, these are some of the top remote jobs in Alberta right now where you can earn the big bucks without even needing to leave your couch.
Inside Sales Representative
Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 a year
Company: HomeStars
Who Should Apply: Someone who is a great communicator and has great sales experience. You'll be helping to connect businesses with homeowners to complete renovation projects.
Operations Coordinator
Salary: $70,897 – $85,558 a year
Company: Alberta Pensions Services
Who Should Apply: You'll be working with a lot of numbers and data so if that's something you thrive on, this could be the perfect role. You also need a critical eye for process improvement.
This role requires a degree, certification or diploma in finance and some solid work experience in a similar field.
Digital Communications Advisor
Salary: $85,476–$92,412 per year.
Company: Natural Resources Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who is a social media wiz and can create tons of content that sparks action. You'll be curating social media content and posting regular updates to keep followers informed and engaged.
Advisor, Evaluation
Salary: $76,340 – $94,201 a year
Company: Alberta Medical Association
Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for reporting and interpreting data from clinics and providing recommendations based on the data. You'll need a degree in a field like economics, sociology, statistics, evaluation or health sciences.
Backend Engineer
Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 a year
Company: AgencyAnalytics
Who Should Apply: If you've got seven years or more of PHP experience, this remote role could be perfect for you. You'll be working alongside a team of engineers to improve products and add new features to existing platforms.
Product Manager
Salary: Up to $110,000 a year
Company: Van Hack
Who Should Apply: If you've got previous experience managing product, this job could be perfect. You'll be researching market conditions and customers’ problems to make sure the most important initiatives are prioritized. You don't even need a degree for this opportunity!