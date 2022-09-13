NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $70K To Work From Your Couch

One of these could be your dream job!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone working remotely. Right: Calgary.

Someone working remotely. Right: Calgary.

Pressmaster | Dreamstime, Songquan Deng | Dreamstime

There are a bunch of jobs hiring for remote positions in Alberta right now and you can earn over $70,000 without ever leaving your house — or your pajamas.

As colder weather approaches, there's never been a better time to pack in your office job and get yourself a new remote position because heading out in the snow is pretty miserable.

Not only are these jobs all remote, but some of them offer the earning potential of a six-figure salary.

So without further ado, these are some of the top remote jobs in Alberta right now where you can earn the big bucks without even needing to leave your couch.

Inside Sales Representative

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 a year

Company: HomeStars

Who Should Apply: Someone who is a great communicator and has great sales experience. You'll be helping to connect businesses with homeowners to complete renovation projects.

Apply Here

Operations Coordinator

Salary: $70,897 – $85,558 a year

Company: Alberta Pensions Services

Who Should Apply: You'll be working with a lot of numbers and data so if that's something you thrive on, this could be the perfect role. You also need a critical eye for process improvement.

This role requires a degree, certification or diploma in finance and some solid work experience in a similar field.

Apply Here

Digital Communications Advisor

Salary: $85,476–$92,412 per year.

Company: Natural Resources Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who is a social media wiz and can create tons of content that sparks action. You'll be curating social media content and posting regular updates to keep followers informed and engaged.

Apply Here

Advisor, Evaluation

A doctor.

A doctor.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Salary: $76,340 – $94,201 a year

Company: Alberta Medical Association

Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for reporting and interpreting data from clinics and providing recommendations based on the data. You'll need a degree in a field like economics, sociology, statistics, evaluation or health sciences.

Apply Here

Backend Engineer

Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 a year

Company: AgencyAnalytics

Who Should Apply: If you've got seven years or more of PHP experience, this remote role could be perfect for you. You'll be working alongside a team of engineers to improve products and add new features to existing platforms.

Apply Here

Product Manager

Salary: Up to $110,000 a year

Company: Van Hack

Who Should Apply: If you've got previous experience managing product, this job could be perfect. You'll be researching market conditions and customers’ problems to make sure the most important initiatives are prioritized. You don't even need a degree for this opportunity!

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...