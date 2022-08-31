Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Pay Over $80K
If you've ever dreamed about working surrounded by the stunning Albertan mountains and lakes, Parks Canada is currently hiring for a lot of jobs in Alberta, and you could earn the big bucks.
From guided hikes to office admin, there are a lot of different jobs available where you'll have the great outdoors at your fingertips so you can spend all your free time enjoying what the mountains have to offer.
If working in one of Alberta's stunning national parks appeals to you, these jobs are worth applying for.
Interpretation Officer - Hiking Guide
Salary: $61,341 to $66,089 a year.
Who Should Apply: If you want to turn your love of hiking into a job, you should apply! You'll be showing other keen hikers around some of the most stunning hikes in Alberta. This includes the protected Burgess Shale, where you'll be able to see incredible preserved fossils up close.
Social Science Analyst
Salary: $72,904 to $84,369 a year.
Who Should Apply: If you're interested in sociology and "really big excel files," this is the job for you. You'd be helping Parks Canada's social science team gain insights into the public to help shape how people think about and support national parks and historic sites.
Administrative and Clerical Positions
Salary: $50,980 to $61,567 a year.
Who Should Apply: Someone with plenty of admin experience. You'll be supporting field offices in the beautiful Rockies with tasks such as creating and maintaining electronic and paper files, scheduling, and responding to requests for information.
Impact Assessment Scientist
Salary: $73,727 to $88,384 a year.
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about conservation in national parks. You'll be coordinating and preparing impact assessments to help preserve parks' natural and cultural resources.
IT Technician
Salary: $75,042 to $91,868 a year
Who Should Apply: If you're experienced in IT and want to use your skills to make parks the best they can be, this could be a dream job. IT technicians have a ton of different projects from ensuring network connectivity in some of the most remote areas to using geomatics in archaeology.
Indigenous Affairs Team
Salary: $71,820 to $92,694 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about preserving natural, historical and cultural treasures. You'll be working alongside First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities to conserve, restore and present Canada’s natural and cultural heritage.