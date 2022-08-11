Costco Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Alberta & Some Don't Require Any Experience
You could spend your day surrounded by cakes! 🎂
Ever wondered what it's like to work in a big box store like Costco? This is your chance because Costco is hiring for a ton of jobs all over Alberta.
Costco has stores throughout the province and it even has a business centre in Edmonton, where there's more of a selection of products. So get out your resume, because you could snag yourself a job at the Disneyland of bulk goods.
From delivery drivers to cake decorators, there's a range of jobs you could do and some of them don't actually require any previous experience.
The big box store also told Narcity that its average salary for employees in Canada is around $26 an hour so you'll likely be making more than minimum wage too.
Order Picker
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you want a real behind-the-scenes glimpse into Costco, this is the job for you. You'll be pulling stock for high-volume orders and checking to make sure items are all in good condition and correct before they head out to customers.
Cake Decorator
Location: Multiple locations throughout Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone who is a big fan of Costco sheet cake. You'll be slicing, frosting and decorating sheet cakes for customer orders and making sure everything is carried out to a high standard. You will also need to have a Food Safety Certification - Level 1.
Delivery Driver
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone who knows how to drive a commercial truck. You'd be delivering orders to businesses around the city, unloading orders from the truck and collecting payment. You'll also need to stay on top of any missing items and arrange deliveries.
Bakery Wrapper
Location: Multiple locations throughout Alberta
Who Should Apply: If you've got great customer service and flair for making sure products are finished beautifully. You'll be garnishing and wrapping baked goods and making sure they're all of great quality. You will need a Food Safety Certification - Level 1 too.
Cashier Assistant
Location: Multiple locations throughout Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone looking to take their first steps into retail. You'll learn on the job as you pack bags for members, use the cash register and answer any customer enquiries.
Certified Pharmacy Clerk
Location: Multiple locations throughout Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone with a pharmacy diploma. You'll be assisting pharmacists with filling and dispensing prescriptions for patients and helping customers. You would also need to process orders for more supplies and keep inventories up to date.
Member Service Assistant
Location: Multiple locations throughout Alberta
Who Should Apply: If you've got amazing customer service, this could be your ideal job. The role involves greeting Costco members and making sure their membership cards are valid. You'll also be checking receipts and items as they leave.