costco

6 Costco Hacks From TikTok That You'll Wish You Always Knew

There's a way to find hidden clearance items!

Helmiyousif | Dreamstime, Noamfein | Dreamstime

Calling all Costco shoppers! Get ready because there are so many Costco hacks to find out about that you'll probably wish you knew sooner.

If you're obsessed with the wholesale retailer, or even if you're just thinking about shopping there, people on TikTok are pretty much always sharing tips and tricks that people should know.

You can find details about how to make classic food court items at home, how to shop without a membership and more.

Plus, there are ways to save money as well.

Here are six hacks from TikTok that you might not know and could change the way you shop!

Food court fries

Costco Finds Canada shared a hack on TikTok about how to make the food court fries at home.

Apparently, the Cavendish FlavourCrisp Fries, which come in blue packages, you can get from the freezers are the same ones that Costco uses in the food court!

Shopping without a membership

If you don't have a Costco membership or know someone who doesn't have one and would like to shop at the wholesale retailers, there's a way to go through the store and buy stuff without being a member.

TikToker @amidstthechaos posted a video about the Costco Shop Card hack and showed the back of it so that you can read the fine print.

It says that you don't have to be a member to use the Costco Shop Card but only current Costco members can buy it.

To activate, members have to tell the cashier the amount they want to load — $50 minimum, $2,000 maximum — and then pay that amount.

If you receive one of these cards as a non-member, you have to register for a one-day shopping pass at the Membership Counter each time you go to a warehouse to use it.

Then, the cost of your purchases will be deducted from the balance on the card and if there is any money remaining, the amount will be listed on the receipt.

Kirkland savings

If you haven't already heard, there's a Kirkland Signature hack that can save you money.

Since Costco partners with brands and manufacturers for its own private-label brand, that means sometimes the items you see with the Kirkland label are really brand name products at a cheaper price.

For example, @amidstthechaos shared on TikTok that the Kirkland Signature coffee is actually Starbucks coffee but less expensive!

Exclusive products

According to @couponcutiecanada on TikTok, some products are made exclusively for Costco like the Creamy Dill Pickle salad kit from Taylor Farms.

The TikToker found a Dill Pickle kit from Taylor Farms at Real Canadian Superstore and compared it to the exclusive product.

They found that the Costco one is cheaper and came with more ingredients (dill pickle seasoning and cheese) in addition to the dressing and croutons that the non-exclusive product had and it was cheaper!

When products go on sale

Costco Finds Canada shared a tip about the best time to shop if you're looking to find sales.

According to the TikTok, "hot ticket" products go on sale on Fridays for the weekend.

They found an air fryer at a Costco location that was an unadvertized "hot buy" and was marked down by $20 for the weekend.

So if you want to better your chances at getting a popular item while it's on sale before the shelves are clear, you might want to consider shopping on Fridays!

Finding hidden clearance

If you're all about deals and saving money, @couponcutiecanada's hack is to shop for products that are "hidden clearance."

They found a toy that typically sells for $70 but was marked down for $19.97.

"Tip: clearance at Costco ends in .97," they said.

That's no joke, two Costco employees confirmed the product clear-out hack to Narcity and revealed more things to know so that you can save money!

