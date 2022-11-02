A TikToker In Canada Shared How She Gets Target Products Shipped To Her House & It's So Simple
She lives in the GTA!
It's no secret that the U.S. has so many retail stores to choose from when it comes to affordable and stylish options.
One of those American shops Canadians wish they had is Target. But you won't have to keep dreaming for much longer because this TikToker shares a hack you probably didn't know about.
A TikToker and fashion influencer, Vanessa Giuliani, shares how she gets Target products from the U.S. delivered to her house in Canada, and the process is a lot simpler than you'd think.
On Wednesday, Giuliani posted a video on TikTok that's quickly gaining attention, stating, "I live in Canada and get my Target orders shipped direct to my house. This is how."
@vanessa.giuliani
I use cross border pick ups! This order cost me around $170 to get into Canada. Want to see a haul? #targethaul #targetincanada #targetfinds #canadiansattarget
Does Target ship to Canada?
Typically, Target does not ship to Canada, but according to Vanessa Giuliani, one simple way around this is by using CrossBorder Pickups.
"It is seamless, it is not too expensive," Giuliani adds.
The TikToker's order cost her an additional $170 to get Target products into Canada and she bought a bunch of stuff too.
Giuliani clarified in the comments that the final cost includes "tax, duties and shipping of large parcels."
How does CrossBorder Pickup work?
CrossBorder Pickup is a company that allows people in the GTA to receive orders from retailers in the U.S., but it's not free and rates do vary depending on the weight and number of packages.
But, how does it work?
- You'll need to sign up on their website, and you'll receive your "own FREE U.S. address"
- Shop from any U.S. retailer and then ship it to your free U.S. address
- Once the package has arrived at their U.S. location and you approve it, the company will ship it over to you
- The company will take care of the paperwork and clear customs — but if there are any duties and taxes you'll have to pay for them
- Once the package arrives in Canada at one of the CrossBorder Pickups locations, you will be notified and can go get it — you can also get it delivered directly to your home.
@vanessa.giuliani
MY TARGET OTTOMANS ARE HERE! In my home! In Canada! If you’re confused how I got them here, scroll back 2 videos lol #targetottoman #targethome #targethaul #targetfinds #targetmusthaves
For $170, Vanessa was able to get two holiday wreaths, two ottomans and a large frame from Target in the U.S. to decorate her home here in Canada.
Also, CrossBorder Pickups is for more than just Target orders, you can use it to shop at any U.S. retailer!
Holiday shopping just got a lot more exciting.