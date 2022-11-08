An Ontario Tiktoker Dunked A Zara Shirt In Bleach & The Internet Taught Them A Lesson
Just don't do it.
Buying clothes from Zara can be exciting but when the time comes, and you want your shirt to be as white as when you purchased it, things can get a little tricky.
An Ontario TikToker shared a video of them dunking their Zara shirt in a bowl of bleach, and the results were hurtful to watch.
In the video, the white shirt was falling apart so easily. It looked like they were tearing up a piece of paper with one hand. The TikToker was not happy about it but learned a lot from the comments.
"Wtf is Zara using tissue paper #ripapart#bleach#whiteshirt," the caption reads.
The video, which has over 580K views, also has hundreds of comments where people are shocked at the fact that the TikToker placed the Zara shirt in a bleach bowl and expected positive results.
"Bleach eats fabric. duhh," someone said.
Another asked, "Likeee what did you think would happen just soaking it in bleach," and TikToker responded with, "White 😂 but it ate up my shirt."
And before you ask whether the TikToker read the washing instructions, the answer is no. They said, "Tbh I actually forgot to."
"If you bleach the heck out of anything, this will happen 🤦," a person added.
Is it safe to wash white clothes with bleach?
Yes, bleaching your shirt to make it whiter is a thing. According to The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), "bleaches help whiten, brighten and remove stains."
However, it's important to note that one of the most important steps is to read the garment's fabric care label. Some clothing items cannot be bleached at home because it can ruin the fabric.
"If liquid household bleach is not recommended, you can use a colour-safe (oxygen) bleach to help remove stains and odours. Also, read the cleaning product label," ACI added.