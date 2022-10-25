This Ontario Radio Host Says She's The Voice Behind One Of TikTok's Most Popular Voiceovers
Many TikTok videos have a female voiceover dictate the captions on the screen. But did you know that sound is the voice of a real person, and she lives in Ontario?
Kat Callaghan, a radio host for Ontario's 91.5 The Beat morning show, revealed on TikTok that she's one of the text-to-speech voices behind some of the videos.
In other words, when you make a video on TikTok and choose the text-to-speech option for your captions, one of the voices to choose from is reportedly that of Kat Callaghan.
Who is the woman's voice on TikTok?
On October 19, Callaghan posted a video to TikTok stating, "For a long time, I didn’t say a word. But … yes, it’s me, and yes, I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. 🎉 "
"The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice," she stated in the caption. "Also, oddly enough, this is my first TikTok."
In a follow-up FAQ TikTok video posted on Saturday, the voice professional dropped the jaws of many watchers as she revealed a clip of her voice in the TikTok text-to-speech dictation way.
Callaghan starts the video by saying, "she's back. Hang in there for those who think I'm lying, I got something for you coming up."
First, Callaghan told the world she is a radio host in Canada, where she also does voiceover work and has a podcast.
Then, the voiceover personality said, "I'm not lying and doing what I do for a living to lie about something like this would be pretty silly."
And finally, she gave the viewers what they were waiting for — proof that she is the text-to-speech automation voice. And wow, it's shockingly impressive.
"I heard it on the 'no I'm not lying' and my jaw dropped," one TikToker said in the comments.
"Imagine her scrolling thru TikTok and just hearing her own voice over and over," another said. The radio host replied, "tell me about it."
There are even TikTokers making videos about the revelation, and the content is hilarious!
In the TikTok video Callaghan posted, she said, "I love working with TikToks. I love seeing your TikToks. Sometimes you guys make me say some pretty horrendous things. It's pretty messed up. But I kinda think it's funny. I don't mind it at all."
"You're probably sick of my voice. I'm sick of my voice," she said jokingly.
Narcity reached out to Kat Callaghan and TikTok but did not receive a response in time for publication.