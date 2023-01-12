An Ontario TikToker Tried To Save A Coyote & The Rescue Mission Didn't Turn Out As Expected
"He's not moving."
An Ontario TikToker tried to save a wild animal, but unfortunately, the rescue mission turned into the biggest fail.
Alex Biron, a TikToker and comedian, told Narcity that one day he and his girlfriend were driving home when they saw a coyote on a dock beside Snug Harbour restaurant in Port Credit.
"We thought it had been there all day when we went back to investigate and it was still there," he said.
Alex went home and called Toronto Wildlife Centre "pretty quick" to ask what to do in a situation like this.
They asked him whether it looked sick or injured, which could cause the animal to stand still and be "stuck."
The Tiktoker then went back out to investigate and when he got there, he was stunned by the results.
"He's been there for a while. I think he's in shock. He's not moving," Alex said in the video.
They ran up to it, and they "didn't have time to be afraid," mainly because they quickly figured out that the coyote they were so worried about was a statue...
"When it was a statue, we felt pretty silly because we could have spent our day doing something more valuable. But it ended up making for a funny video so that was ok!" Alex said.
"So it's a statue, like a fake coyote that they put there to scare wildlife away," he explained in the TikTok video.
"I tried to save a statue," the TikToker added—LOL.
Apparently, confusing the wild animal for a statue is not uncommon. Someone said, "OMG! Lol my mom and I tried to rescue this Coyote too. I'm dying. 😂." The comment got over 600 likes.
Others have shared their compassion with Alex and said, "You cared and that's important," as well as, "hey at least you are a good person and TRIED to do a good thing."