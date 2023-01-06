A Tim Hortons Employee In Ontario Is Going Viral On TikTok & The Video Explains It All
"My Tim Hortons needs a Jason."
What's better than going to your local Tim Hortons drive-thru and picking up coffee on your way to work? Possibly getting this person to take your order.
A TikToker posted a video of her experience going through a Tim Hortons drive-thru while speaking with the person behind the mic, and it'll instantly put a smile on your face.
Alicia Kennedy posted a video on December 15 showing what her Timmies run looked like and the TikTok got over 1.3 million views.
In the video, Kennedy drives up to the intercom and says, "here we go you guys," before being confronted with the happiest Tim Hortons employee maybe ever?
She then proceeds to order a French Vanilla to which the employee responds with, "Ooo small Frenchie Vaniliaaah" in a funny tone.
Kennedy then asked for two old-fashioned glazed Timbits. "Ah, they are great today, good choice!" the employee answers.
The Tim Hortons worker jokingly said the bill was "¢300.10" instead of $3.10.
The video is so humbling and heartwarming that it caught the attention of many people on TikTok.
"Love it when people like their jobs," one person commented. While another, claimed, "he is not getting paid enough."
@aliciakennedy60
#timhortons #frenchvanilla #donut #excellentcustomerservice #givehimaraise #givehimsomelove @Tim Hortons
After much anticipation of TikTokers wanting to know where this person works and who they are, Kennedy was able to reveal some information.
One day the TikToker visited the Tim Hortons and the happy employee wasn't on the intercom but rather, at the window.
Kennedy went up to him and informed the employee that he had become TikTok famous and people loved him.
Apparently, he said "that's amazing, you need to whip out your phone every time you come," because apparently, he's always "like this" and "loves doing this."
@aliciakennedy60
@Tim Hortons if you can, be a Jason in this world 😊 #timhortons #timbits #frenchvanilla #jason #bestguy #morningmaker #customerservice #onpoint #fyp
If you need some positive energy in your life, then make sure to ask for Jason at the Tim Hortons located on Hartzel Road in St. Catharines, Ontario.
"My Tim Hortons needs a Jason," one person said, and they are not wrong — who doesn't want some cheerful vibes from time to time?
"He just makes my morning every morning," the TikToker concludes. "Jason at Hartzel Road Tim Hortons, you are doing good things for people in the morning."