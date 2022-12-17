Tim Hortons Employees Are Sharing The Weirdest Requests They Got From Customers & WTF
Salt and pepper in a drink?
What's your Tim Hortons order? Maybe you're someone who just gets a black coffee every day, or maybe you like to mix it up a little with a jalapeño bagel with cream cheese.
Some customers, it seems, take it to the next level. Tim Hortons employees recently shared the "weirdest requests" they've gotten from customers, and some of the orders are really out there.
In the subreddit r/TimHortons, employees were asked to share the strangest food and drink requests they had to make for a customer.
From adding seasoning to drinks to asking for their order to be "burnt" here's what commenters said were some of the weirdest orders they got.
Espresso in a Creamy Chill
User u/ItzPrestonHUT, who posed the question to Reddit, shared that they were once asked by a customer to make a Strawberry Creamy Chill with espresso in it.
"It sounded so bad I had to try it myself," they wrote. "Nasty stuff."
The Strawberry Creamy Chill is Tim Hortons' take on a strawberry milkshake, which is finished with whipped topping and strawberry drizzle.
Adding espresso would give this sweet drink a sharp kick, and actually doesn't sound too bad!
Butter in coffee
"People wanting butter in their coffee," said one user in response to the question.
"That makes me want to puke," another added.
The combination apparently isn't all that uncommon. According to Healthline, butter coffee is like a DIY version of Bulletproof coffee, a high-fat coffee drink that's intended to be a breakfast replacement, often consumed by those who follow a Keto diet.
Still, it seems that many people on Reddit agree that this is a cursed order if there ever was one.
Burnt food
"'Burn my bagel,'" one person commented, quoting a customer. Another commenter mentioned an order for a triple-toasted bagel, which apparently is essentially the same thing.
"Triple toasting anything might as well be ordered as 'burn it,'" said one user in response.
Another commenter mentioned that they had a regular who would order an everything bagel toasted a whopping four times.
"He literally used to ask for a burnt bagel," they said. "But a very sweet guy."
Salt and pepper
One commenter shared that the strangest thing they had requested by a customer was "salt and pepper in a watermelon quencher."
While adding spices to the sweet Strawberry Watermelon Real Fruit Quencher may not sound very good, one commenter responded by saying that adding the seasonings to lemonade actually makes for a tasty drink.
In fact, according to experts, salt can actually make some drinks better.
"The addition of a small amount of salt helps brighten citrus and delicate flavors like fresh herbs and light fruits," Devon Tarby of bar development operation Proprietors LLC told Eater.
It sounds like this customer might know what they're talking about!
Lunch on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
"Crispy Chicken Craveable on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel," one person shared. While they didn't give any further details, from the sounds of it, this would be crispy chicken breast with barbecue sauce on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, making for a very unique order.
"Personally, I don’t understand people wanting breakfast/lunch sandwiches on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. Just sounds conflicting," another person said in response.
However, it may actually be a less unique concept than you'd think. Recipes for a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel topped with savoury items like bacon and eggs and tomatoes, lettuce and cheese aren't that uncommon!
A coffee with way too much cream
User u/EpicGains shared several strange requests they'd received from customers, including an "XL coffee with 9 cream, 3 sugar," which most people would probably agree is a LOT of cream for the drink (it might even be more cream than coffee at the point).
The order is similar to the Wayne Gretzky, the name for Tim Hortons coffee with nine creams and nine sugars that went viral in 2019.
Unlike that drink, this order is much lower on the sugar, but the cream-to-coffee ratio is still quite questionable.
A tea and coffee abomination
There are tea drinkers, and there are coffee drinkers. And, of course, there are tea and coffee drinkers. But did you know there are also those that drink the two together?
A few commenters shared that customers requested drinks consisting of both tea and coffee, with orders like a "large black coffee with a tea bag," half steeped tea and half French vanilla, and even a steeped tea with an espresso shot (for the truly hardcore customers).
A latte made with cream
"A latte made with cream... cream. Not milk, but cream," shared one person. Coffee drinkers likely already know that "latte" generally means with the addition of steamed milk. Apparently, this person kicked it up a notch by adding cream (which may or may not have been steamed).
"This drink is called a 'Breve,'" said one person. "Breve" is used at Starbucks to denote a coffee drink where milk is substituted for half-and-half, according to Insider. The more you know!
Cream in lemonade
"Adding cream to the lemonade," said one commenter. "I used to warn them that it’s not a good idea, it will curdle."
While the drink may sound odd, "creamy lemonade" is actually a very popular drink, with the combo taking over TikTok in the summer of 2021 as a refreshing treat.
The drink is said to be a twist on an old classic that combines lemonade with sweetened condensed milk. It's unclear if using heavy cream in a sweet lemonade drink like Tims' Frozen Lemonade will give you the same effect, but it looks like this person may have been on the right track!
