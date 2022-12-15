A Newcomer Tried The 'Most Canadian' Tim Hortons Donut & It Might Not Be The One You Think
TikTokers were divided over which donut should get the title.
It seems to be a kind of rite of passage for newcomers to Canada to give Tim Hortons a try, and what better way to do that than by tasting the "most Canadian" item on the menu?
Kepi, on TikTok as @iam_kepi, who moved to Canada from Hawaii, recently shared his experience trying the "most Canadian donut" at Tims, but it's probably not the one you're thinking of.
In a clip, Kepi can be seen pulling up to a Tim Hortons and ordering a Double Double (already a very Canadian item on its own).
He then asks the employee for the "most Canadian donut that [they] have."
"Apparently, in here, we have the most Canadian donut, and, of course, it comes from Tim Hortons," he says, holding up a box from Tims.
@iam_kepi
The most Canadian donut! #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryourpage #foryoupage #canada #relatable #timhortons
He first tried the Double Double, which he ordered in a small.
"I've had Tim Hortons coffee before, but I've never had a Double Double," he says while opening the lid. "Everyone's always talking about it, so cheers!"
He then takes a sip and appears to wince.
"It's a bit sweet for me, to be honest," he says. "Heavy sugar, heavy cream and not a lot of coffee."
Funnily enough, this may be many Canadians' same complaint when ordering coffee at Tim Hortons.
Kepi then moved on to the donut.
"Let's see what she chose," he said, opening the box to reveal the donut. "Looks good, I have no idea what it is," he said upon seeing it. "Must be like a maple donut or something."
He's not wrong! The donut in question was actually a Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut, one of Tim Hortons' newer offerings, released as part of a fall lineup in August.
The donut is dipped in maple fondant, topped with praline pecans and drizzled with chocolate with a creamy filling.
Kepi certainly seemed to enjoy the donut, giving it a thumbs up between bites.
"The donut's good. The coffee — can you really call it coffee?" he said. He gave the overall experience 7 maple leaves out of 10.
However, people in the comments were quick to mention that Kepi may have ordered the drink wrong.
"[You're] supposed to get a medium Double Double. A small would definitely be too sweet," said one commenter.
"You need to make a Double Double a large. A small with 2 sugars would be waaaay too sweet for me," said another.
Canucks in the comments also had different ideas of what the most Canadian donut at Tims would be, with many suggesting other popular options.
"It has to be a Boston Cream donut!" said one person. Others also voted the Boston Cream as the most Canadian donut at the chain, which makes sense given that the treat was one of the two most popular donuts at Tim Hortons in Canada in 2020.
Other commenters suggested the Honey Cruller, a glazed, spiral donut with a fluffy texture (which is also a popular choice among Canucks), would be the most Canadian, while some quite logically said it should be the Maple Dip Donut.
While the comments disagreed on what the most Canadian donut would be, the choice got the seal of approval from Tim Hortons itself.
"She chose very well! Mmm Maple Pecan," the company commented on the video. Looks like it's official!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.