tim hortons

Tim Hortons' Fall Menu Is Back With So Much Pumpkin Spice & There Are New Donuts

One of the donuts actually has pumpkin seeds on it. 👀

Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Right: People holding Tim Hortons fall drinks in a pumpkin patch.

Tim Hortons has dropped the fall menu for this year and it features returning favourites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and even a few new treats!

While it's not officially the fall season yet, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit of autumn and enjoy apple orchards, haunted houses, corn mazes and all things pumpkin spice.

For a limited time, Tims is offering its lineup of fall-themed food and beverages.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, which combines the classic Iced Capp with the fan-favourite pumpkin spice, are back again this year.

Tim Hortons fall drinks including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.Courtesy of Tim Hortons

When it comes to baked goods, the Pumpkin Spice Muffin is returning once again.

It's filled with a creamy filling and topped with pumpkin seeds.

New in Canada this year is the Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut which is dipped in orange fondant, topped with candied praline pumpkin seeds and drizzled with white fondant.

It was available in the U.S. previously but it wasn't offered on Canada's fall menu in 2020 or 2021.

Also, there is the new Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut.

It's filled with cream and dipped in maple fondant, topped with praline pecans then drizzled with chocolate.

Tim Hortons donuts for the fall and the Pumpkin Spice Muffin.Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Tims is trying something new this fall and offering a limited-edition "Maple Collection" that's made with 100% Canadian maple syrup.

The collection features Tim Hortons Maple Syrup, Tim Hortons Maple Butter and Tim Hortons Soft Maple Candies.

All menu and Maple Collection items are available exclusively at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada for a limited time.

If you're ready to dive into the fall season, you can find so many cozy small towns, fall fests, stunning hikes and apple orchards to explore all over the country while you sip on your Pumpkin Spice Latte this year!

