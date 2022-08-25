This Fall Farm Near Toronto Is Reopening & You Can Bite Into Giant Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns
Who's drooling?
Step aside pumpkin spice lattes – this farm near Toronto has a seasonal treat that will have you drooling. Snyder's Farm is a spacious entertainment venue located in Bright. The farm is officially reopening for the season on September 3, and you can enjoy all sorts of autumn activities and treats.
One of the highlights of this spot is the bakery. You can find a variety of eats, including some seasonal specialties. You'll definitely want to try the pumpkin spice cinnamon buns, which are like biting into fall. Other treats include butter tarts and brownies, and you can get dishes like Thanksgiving Day grilled cheese from the four food areas around the property.
Apart from food, the area has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, wagon rides, and more. You can get lost in a corn maze or select a variety of harvest gourds from various places around the farm. There are 10 acres of pumpkins to explore, and you can pick them right off the vine.
You can even book a fall campfire for your friends to enjoy. The experience includes a s'mores kit and can be booked online.
The property transforms into something sinister for Halloween season with Fear Farm. The terrifying attraction includes six haunts that will send shivers down your spine. This nightmarish event is opening on September 24.
If you're looking for some fall fun, then head to this farm for pumpkins, photo ops, and autumn-themed treats.
Snyder's Farm
Price: $18.99 + tax per adult
When: Opening September 3, 2022
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in pumpkin cinnamon buns and enjoy tons of fall activities at this farm.
