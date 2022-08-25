Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto pumpkin patch

This Fall Farm Near Toronto Is Reopening & You Can Bite Into Giant Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns

Who's drooling?

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman in a green sweater surrounded by pumpkins. Right: Pumpkin cinnamon buns.

Woman in a green sweater surrounded by pumpkins. Right: Pumpkin cinnamon buns.

@twinklebellterryn | Instagram, @snydersfarm | Instagram

Step aside pumpkin spice lattes – this farm near Toronto has a seasonal treat that will have you drooling. Snyder's Farm is a spacious entertainment venue located in Bright. The farm is officially reopening for the season on September 3, and you can enjoy all sorts of autumn activities and treats.

One of the highlights of this spot is the bakery. You can find a variety of eats, including some seasonal specialties. You'll definitely want to try the pumpkin spice cinnamon buns, which are like biting into fall. Other treats include butter tarts and brownies, and you can get dishes like Thanksgiving Day grilled cheese from the four food areas around the property.

Apart from food, the area has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, wagon rides, and more. You can get lost in a corn maze or select a variety of harvest gourds from various places around the farm. There are 10 acres of pumpkins to explore, and you can pick them right off the vine.

You can even book a fall campfire for your friends to enjoy. The experience includes a s'mores kit and can be booked online.

The property transforms into something sinister for Halloween season with Fear Farm. The terrifying attraction includes six haunts that will send shivers down your spine. This nightmarish event is opening on September 24.

If you're looking for some fall fun, then head to this farm for pumpkins, photo ops, and autumn-themed treats.

Snyder's Farm

Price: $18.99 + tax per adult

When: Opening September 3, 2022

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in pumpkin cinnamon buns and enjoy tons of fall activities at this farm.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...