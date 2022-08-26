11 Sweet Apple Orchards In Ontario Where You Can Pick Your Way Into The Fall Season
It's time for all things apple.🍎
Apple season is upon us and if you're hunting for orchards in Ontario where you can pick your own fruit, here are some spots to check out.
You can pose among pretty trees for the 'gram, start your groceries for the week and enjoy a fun friend date all in one go. Many orchards have farm activities and sweet treats too.
Picking apples is a quintessential fall activity and here are eleven orchards in Ontario where you can kick off autumn.
Thiessen Apple Orchard
Price: $12 for 5 lbs
When: Open September 8, 2022
Address: 400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious orchard has tons of activities to enjoy before or after your apple picking. You can solve a corn maze mystery, fly down a slide on an inner tube, walk through a sunflower field and eat a variety of sweet and savoury snacks.
Dixie Orchards
Price: $6 fall admission
When: Open August 26, 2022
Address: 14309 Dixie Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick from 20 varieties of apples throughout September and come October there are pumpkins and hazelnuts that you can also pick. A wagon ride will bring you to a number of activities including a corn maze and you can buy baked goods and preserves from the market.
Carl Laidlaw Orchards
Price: $12 admission
When: Open labour day weekend
Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are many varieties of apples to pick at this Ontario orchard and you can learn all about them on a wagon ride to the trees. The orchard also has a sunflower field, a corn maze and hay bales to jump on. You can sip apple cider near the river or roast a hotdog at a campfire.
Nature's Bounty Farm
Price: $27.50 per bag for classic apples, $38.50 per bag for premium varieties
When: Open September 6, 2022
Address: 651 Scugog Ln. 2, Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend your afternoon picking apples, wandering through a corn maze and admiring sunflower fields. The farm has gourmet picnic packages this year so you can enjoy charcuterie in the picturesque orchard. On weekends there are food trucks and fresh baking to indulge in.
Applestock Orchard
Price: Priced per pound (to be determined for this season)
When: Open September 3, 2022
Address: 1341 Merkley Rd., Winchester, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to the farm, the trees are "absolutely loaded" with apples this year so there are tons to pick from. You'll likely spot free-range chickens running around and you can buy treats like honey, french cider and candy apples too.
McGregor's Orchard
Price: Priced per bag
When: Early September (Exact date to be determined)
Address: 704 Clifford Sideroad, Mcnab/Braeside, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-owned orchard also grows lavender, zinnias and pumpkins on top of apples. Bags for apple picking are purchased beforehand. You can buy some food and farm items like eggs or lavender soap too.
Mountain Orchards
Price: Free admission, apples priced per bag
When: Open August 27, 2022
Address: 10175 Clark Rd., Mountain ON
Why You Need To Go: Once you've picked your favourite apple varieties from the orchard you can enjoy a number of activities from wagon rides to a corn maze. There are a bunch of different treats including apple cider donuts and butter tarts.
Watson Farms
Price: $5 admission, apples $2 per pound
When: Open August 27, 2022
Address: 2287 Durham Regional Hwy. 2, Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This U-pick farm has a market with local produce for sale and fall festival weekends with live music and food trucks. There are a bunch of activities like wagon rides, a petting zoo and a giant playground.
Waddell Apples
Price: Pre-paid apple bag (pricing to be determined)
When: Opening after labour day weekend
Address: 1345 Washburn Rd., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick apples off of orchard trees and eat sweet treats along the bank of the Rideau Canal. The farm store is a historic log cabin where you can get pies, preserves or snacks to bring home.
Meleg's Lakeview Orchard
Price: $16 per ten-pound bag
When: Open August 21, 2022
Address: 166 Arner Townline, Kingsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pick your own apples from a large variety of trees or select from what is available in the store. There are also sugary donuts and apple cider to snack on.
Pieter's Appleyard
Price: Free admission, $1.20+ per pound of apples
When: Open weekends on August 27 and daily as of Septmeber 10, 2022 (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)
Address: 13516 County Rd. 2 RR 4, Colborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick a variety of apples (and some pears), take a wagon ride, walk along nearby nature trails and have a pre-packed lunch at a picnic table. The Country Store sells apple cider, jams and homemade baked goods.
