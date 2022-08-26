NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario apple picking

11 Sweet Apple Orchards In Ontario Where You Can Pick Your Way Into The Fall Season

It's time for all things apple.🍎

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl holding freshly picked apples at an Ontario orchard.

Girl holding freshly picked apples at an Ontario orchard.

@mellyynguyen | Instagram, @averyartymko | Instagram

Apple season is upon us and if you're hunting for orchards in Ontario where you can pick your own fruit, here are some spots to check out.

You can pose among pretty trees for the 'gram, start your groceries for the week and enjoy a fun friend date all in one go. Many orchards have farm activities and sweet treats too.

Picking apples is a quintessential fall activity and here are eleven orchards in Ontario where you can kick off autumn.

Thiessen Apple Orchard

Price: $12 for 5 lbs

When: Open September 8, 2022

Address: 400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spacious orchard has tons of activities to enjoy before or after your apple picking. You can solve a corn maze mystery, fly down a slide on an inner tube, walk through a sunflower field and eat a variety of sweet and savoury snacks.

Website

Dixie Orchards

Price: $6 fall admission

When: Open August 26, 2022

Address: 14309 Dixie Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick from 20 varieties of apples throughout September and come October there are pumpkins and hazelnuts that you can also pick. A wagon ride will bring you to a number of activities including a corn maze and you can buy baked goods and preserves from the market.

Website

Carl Laidlaw Orchards

Price: $12 admission

When: Open labour day weekend

Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are many varieties of apples to pick at this Ontario orchard and you can learn all about them on a wagon ride to the trees. The orchard also has a sunflower field, a corn maze and hay bales to jump on. You can sip apple cider near the river or roast a hotdog at a campfire.

Website

Nature's Bounty Farm

Price: $27.50 per bag for classic apples, $38.50 per bag for premium varieties

When: Open September 6, 2022

Address: 651 Scugog Ln. 2, Port Perry, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend your afternoon picking apples, wandering through a corn maze and admiring sunflower fields. The farm has gourmet picnic packages this year so you can enjoy charcuterie in the picturesque orchard. On weekends there are food trucks and fresh baking to indulge in.

Website

Applestock Orchard

Price: Priced per pound (to be determined for this season)

When: Open September 3, 2022

Address: 1341 Merkley Rd., Winchester, ON

Why You Need To Go: According to the farm, the trees are "absolutely loaded" with apples this year so there are tons to pick from. You'll likely spot free-range chickens running around and you can buy treats like honey, french cider and candy apples too.

Website

McGregor's Orchard

Price: Priced per bag

When: Early September (Exact date to be determined)

Address: 704 Clifford Sideroad, Mcnab/Braeside, ON

Why You Need To Go: This family-owned orchard also grows lavender, zinnias and pumpkins on top of apples. Bags for apple picking are purchased beforehand. You can buy some food and farm items like eggs or lavender soap too.

Website

Mountain Orchards

Price: Free admission, apples priced per bag

When: Open August 27, 2022

Address: 10175 Clark Rd., Mountain ON

Why You Need To Go: Once you've picked your favourite apple varieties from the orchard you can enjoy a number of activities from wagon rides to a corn maze. There are a bunch of different treats including apple cider donuts and butter tarts.

Website

Watson Farms

Price: $5 admission, apples $2 per pound

When: Open August 27, 2022

Address: 2287 Durham Regional Hwy. 2, Bowmanville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This U-pick farm has a market with local produce for sale and fall festival weekends with live music and food trucks. There are a bunch of activities like wagon rides, a petting zoo and a giant playground.

Website

Waddell Apples

Price: Pre-paid apple bag (pricing to be determined)

When: Opening after labour day weekend

Address: 1345 Washburn Rd., Kingston, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick apples off of orchard trees and eat sweet treats along the bank of the Rideau Canal. The farm store is a historic log cabin where you can get pies, preserves or snacks to bring home.

Website

Meleg's Lakeview Orchard

Price: $16 per ten-pound bag

When: Open August 21, 2022

Address: 166 Arner Townline, Kingsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pick your own apples from a large variety of trees or select from what is available in the store. There are also sugary donuts and apple cider to snack on.

Website

Pieter's Appleyard

Price: Free admission, $1.20+ per pound of apples

When: Open weekends on August 27 and daily as of Septmeber 10, 2022 (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Address: 13516 County Rd. 2 RR 4, Colborne, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick a variety of apples (and some pears), take a wagon ride, walk along nearby nature trails and have a pre-packed lunch at a picnic table. The Country Store sells apple cider, jams and homemade baked goods.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

