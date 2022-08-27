This Ontario Farm Has Dreamy Orchard Picnics & You Can Feast In A Forest Of Apple Trees
There is a corn maze too.🧺
Ontario has tons of apple orchards that you can wander through and pick your own fruit as summer turns into fall.
This farm has created curated picnics that make for a romantic date or fun outing.
Nature's Bounty Farm has a 25-acre apple orchard to pick from and you can cozy up with your favourite person for a picnic between the trees. The farm opens for both apple picking and picnics on September 6.
The gourmet orchard picnics include a charcuterie grazing box for up to six people and a blanket to dine in a quiet corner of the farm.
There is the option to add apple cider, lemonade and butter tarts to your picnic for an extra fee. You can grab a vegetarian box (the meat is swapped for more cheese) or a box without nuts. The farm kitchen is not nut-free though.
You can book an orchard picnic from Tuesday to Friday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. for two hours. There are three grazing box options of different sizes and prices; $70 for up to two guests, $100 for up to four people and $150 for six.
The various farm activities like the corn maze, pumpkin patch access, sheep pasture and sunflowers are included in the private picnic cost. Apple picking is $27.50 for a classic bag and $38.50 for a premium variety bag. You can visit just for apple picking and farm fun with an option to enjoy baked goods on weekends and sometimes food trucks.
The fruit picking won't stop as apple season comes to a close. You can choose a pumpkin from the patch starting in late September and you'll find a bunch of squash, gourds and other produce to bring home.
Nature's Bounty Farm
Price: $70 for two people, $100 for four
When: Various dates starting September 6, 2022
Address: 651 Scugog Line 2, Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grab your favourite person (or people) for a quiet orchard picnic and enjoy charcuterie surrounded by apple trees.
