ontario apple picking

This Ontario Orchard Has Tons Of Apple Trees & A Corn Maze Where You Can Solve A Mystery

There's a haunted barn & sunflower field too.🍎🌻

Ottawa Staff Writer
There is so much more than apples at this Ontario orchard. You could easily spend a day navigating mazes, racing down slides and eating fruity treats.

Thiessen Orchards opens for apple picking on September 8 and if you're a fan of McIntosh and Royal Gala varieties, you'll want to visit early in the season. The orchard grows nine varieties in total.

There is a four-acre corn maze that has a mystery game so not only will you need to find your way to the exit but you'll have to find which farm animal stole Farmer Joe's pie.

If you'd rather wander through flowers, the orchard also has a sunflower field that will be blooming at the start of apple season. The blooms last about two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

A tractor takes you to and from the orchard area on weekends so you can admire the trees and surrounding fields as you ride.

Keep your eyes peeled for the pumpkin patch where you can pick your own starting in early October. There will be a bunch of different sizes and colours to choose from.

A "Fun Acre" full of activities is a great spot to bring kids so they can play on a swing set, jump pad, mini putt course, train ride, massive slide and more.

A new "Sally the Super slide" is a 150-foot-long wooden slide that will send you flying in an inner tube. This new slide and the haunted barn are not included in the general admission ticket but are both included in the All Day Play Pass. The haunted barn is a ghoulish kid's event without jump scare actors.

You'll be able to indulge in so many apple treats including candy apples, apple cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and apple cider. The Snack Shack has savoury eats too like chilidogs and soups.

Food is available seven days a week until October 30 but many activities take place on weekends only.

Pick-your-own apples are sold by the bag and you need to purchase the bag before you enter the orchard. Admission is $7 per adult on weekends and free for everyone from Monday to Friday.

Thiessen Orchards

Price: $7+ admission (free Monday to Friday), $12 for 5 lbs of apples

When: Open September 8, 2022

Address: 400 Talbot Rd. E., Leamington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend an afternoon picking fresh apples, wandering a sunflower field, navigating a corn maze, eating sweet treats and enjoying a number of different activities.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

