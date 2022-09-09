This 'Harry Potter' Corn Maze In Ontario Is Like Competing In The Triwizard Tournament
You can get sorted into your Hogwarts house.🪄
You won't need a Portkey to transport you into the world of Harry Potter this fall. There is an Ontario corn maze full of hidden objects and you'll think you're competing in the Triwizard Tournament.
Allsop Farm in Kingsville is a dreamy fall farm full of pumpkins and activities and this year its corn maze has a magical theme. Grab your besties (and your wands) to navigate this labyrinth full of Horcruxes and other items starting September 10.
'Harry Potter' sign in an Ontario corn maze. Allsop Farm
A talking sorting hat will be set up near the start so you can get sorted into your Hogwarts house before your adventure begins. Let's hope there is a brave Gryffindor among the group.
You'll need your smartphone to scan the QR code at the maze entrance. Once scanned you will uncover 14 unique objects to search between the hidden corns of stalks.
All of the different items are ones that Harry Potter fans will recognize, including seven Horcruxes and the Triwizard Cup. The dead ends will feature signs with quotes and funny sayings from the movies so you'll want to get lost for the full experience.
"There is no real determined route but I have placed objects in spots that would make sense to any Harry Potter fan," the farm told Narcity in an email. There will also be fun photo stops along the winding pathways.
Tickets for the fall maze are $4 per person but all of the other farm activities are free. There is a giant straw mountain and other quirky straw displays, a kids' playground, lawn games and tons of different pumpkins and products to browse.
Allsop Farm Pumpkins and More
Price: $4 per person
When: Open September 10, 2022
Address: 195 Rd. 3 E, Kingsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enter a wizarding world this fall and navigate a maze in search of Harry Potter themed items.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.